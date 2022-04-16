Who is Angela Simmons? Reality star's ex-fiancé's killer sentenced to life in prison

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on April 15, and the reality star was satisfied with the decision.

Sutton Tennyson was shot by Michael Williams outside the former's garage in 2018. Williams later surrendered to the police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and murder.

Williams was sentenced to 15 years in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be up for parole in 30 years and Simmons, who reportedly gave an emotional testimony before the court on Friday, reacted to the sentencing on Instagram.

She shared a few pictures of herself, Tennyson, and her son Sutton and wrote:

The Queens native also shared a throwback picture of Tennyson holding their son on his shoulders on her Instagram story. She added a photo of Tennyson hugging her baby bump when she was pregnant and wrote, "We got you," and added a praying hands emoji and a red heart.

Everything known about Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons is a famous reality TV star, fashion designer, and entrepreneur (Image via Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images)

Born on September 18, 1987, Angela Simmons is the daughter of rapper Joseph "Reverend Run" Simmons. She is a famous reality TV star, fashion designer, and successful entrepreneur.

She has appeared in two MTV shows, Run's House and Daddy's Girls.

Angela and her older sister Vanessa released the Cake Collection on March 23, 2007. It is a pastry-inspired footwear collection for her family brand Run Athletics.

Simmons then launched her clothing line, Foofi, and Bella, with Olympian athlete Sanya Richards-Ross on December 17, 2015. She is the owner of the lifestyle brand Angela I Am, and she produced and appeared on her reality TV show, Growing Up Hip Hop.

The 34-year-old has also made guest appearances on talk shows like The Wendy Williams Show, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Good Day New York, etc. She has been featured on the covers of magazines like Honey, JET, Rolling Out, and others.

Further details about Sutton Tennyson's murder

Sutton was shot and killed outside his home on November 3, 2018, after an alleged argument with another man. When the cops arrived, he was announced dead, and his body was found in the garage with over a dozen gunshot wounds.

Local police said that the suspect left the scene in a car after firing multiple shots. Michael Williams surrendered himself a few days later. His lawyer said that he accompanied his client to the Atlanta Police Headquarters, where they informed detectives not to question Michael.

Following the murder, Angela Simmons shared a few tributes to the late father of her son.

