What happened to Kevin Guardado Landaverde? GoFundMe raises over $17,500 as Longfellow Middle School student passes away

Kevin Guardado Landaverde, a 14-year-old Longfellow Middle School student in McLean Virginia, reportedly passed away on November 23, 2023, three days after he was critically injured in a very tragic accident.

On November 20, 2023, Kevin Guardado Landaverde and his brother Jay Guardado Landaverde were involved in a car crash together with five other teenagers. The accident that involved seven teenagers, including Kevin and his brother Jay, left six in a critical condition.

While Jay was released from the hospital the same day, Kevin, the youngest victim, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Community mourns the death of Longfellow Middle School student Kevin Guardado Landaverde

In the wake of this devastating loss, a GoFundMe page titled “Kevin Guardado Landaverde” created by a community member to render financial assistance to the victim’s grieving family, has raised over $17,500.

“As this family copes with this unspeakable tragedy, we recognize many in the community would like to demonstrate their support by providing funds to pay for medical bills, lost wages, burial fees and the expenses of daily life. Please contribute if you can. Any contribution helps.”

In a span of hours, a sea of people flooded the page with donations and comments extending their support to the teen’s family. Meanwhile, community members also rallied around Kevin's family in the wake of the tragic crash.

Several people took to social media to share their thoughts regarding the incident that claimed the life of a young boy. Ashley Dempsey posted on Facebook:

“This accident occurred down the street from our home and Amelie is friends with some of the teens involved. Nothing less than tragic to lose a young person so suddenly.”

A Facebook user, Francesca Chalukoff Keith, revealed that Kevin was an eighth-grader at Longfellow and urged people to donate to render aid to the teen's family.

"The youngest of these teenagers, Kevin Guardado Landaverde, an eighth-grader at Longfellow passed away yesterday afternoon. His family is devastated and in great need. There are a handful of amazing McLean HS and Longfellow MS mothers that have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help defray burial expenses, and lost wages and provide support for the Guardado family.”

Reacting to the post, Longfellow alumni Tyeler Jensen condoled the victim's tragic passing. He said:

“I went to Longfellow and grew up across the street (my parents still live there). This is unbelievably tragic.”

As the community mourns the devastating loss, Kevin Guardado Landaverde’s funeral details are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the circumstances that led to the crash remain unknown.