What happened to Big Jook? Hernandez Govan connection explored as Yo Gotti's brother is shot and killed

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s older brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. He was attending a funeral service on Winchester Road’s 6300 block. Jook was fatally wounded outside the Event Center and Perignons Restaurant. He was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Francis Hospital.

As per Jook’s Instagram stories posted before the tragedy, he was in the area to honor his late uncle Eric as a legendary kingpin. Jook was wearing a black suit as he joined other family members at the funeral service.

After the shooting, heavy police presence was seen in Perignons Restaurant's parking lot and outside St. Francis Hospital. The hospital was reportedly placed under lockdown.

Expand Tweet

Memphis police said the incident was caught on video. Paul Wright, the Deputy Police Chief said in a press conference that they believe Jook was possibly the target of the suspect. Another victim was also critically injured and was airlifted to Regional One Health from St. Francis Hospital.

Big Jook's death and connection with Hernandez Govan

Yo Gotti's older brother primarily handled his music label, Collective Music Group (CMG). However, Gotti has remained surprisingly silent since Big Jook's death.

The police have not yet disclosed any information about the suspect or suspects in Jook's murder. But Yo Gotti's silence regarding the incident spurred social media speculations that it is connected to rapper Young Dolph's murder in 2021. Many linked the historical conflict between Dolph and Gotti and said Jook's murder was probably a retaliation to Dolph's killing.

The area where Big Jook was shot down, is on the same block as his brother's Memphis restaurant. The place is also close to where Young Dolph was killed. Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson were charged in Dolph's murder while a third man, Hernandez Govan was indicted for being the one to hire the two. He was facing a first-degree murder charge, an attempted first-degree murder charge, and a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Expand Tweet

Apart from them, three other men were also arrested in connection with Young Dolph's killing. Then-24-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith were accused of pulling the trigger on Dolph while another man, Jemarcus Johnson was accused of transferring the reward for the shooting and helping a suspect to hide.

Back then, words circulated online that Big Jook was spotted with Govan, the apparent mastermind behind Dolph's death. Blogger Vada Fly made a speculative tweet on it as well.

Expand Tweet

In September 2022, Hernandez Govan's daughter, Lotta Cash Desto, also a rapper, was murdered. Her death was also thought to be a retaliatory action to Young Dolph's murder.

However, none of these speculations have been confirmed yet.