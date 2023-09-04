"How could you take a father from his family?": Young Dolph's wife dedicates a song to her husband's killers

Late American rapper Young Dolph's wife, Mia Jaye, dedicated a song to the shooters of the deceased. On September 3, RapHouseTV took to its YouTube channel to share a brief video of the 34-year-old singing a melodious song penned by her where she can seemingly sound distressed.

In the video, Jaye can be seen dressed in a white tank top, with her hair open, and completed the look with pink shades and earrings. In the song, she could be seen singing:

"You were sh*t, sh*t for what you did. How could you take a father from his family? Mr shooter, what the f*ck were you thinking?"

Mia Jaye could clearly be seen hurt as she dedicated the song to Young Dolph's shooters. The 36-year-old rapper was shot to death on November 17, 2021, in his hometown of Memphis. The deceased was buying cookies from Makeda’s Butter Cookies at 1:00 p.m. in broad daylight when an armed shooter drove up and shot him through the window.

In November 2022, Hernandez Govan was arrested in connection to Young Dolph's murder on the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. However, he pleaded not guilty soon after. The other two people - Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr. - were arrested in connection to the case but also pleaded not guilty.

Mia Jaye and Young Dolph shared two kids together

The young rapper's sudden death in November 2021 shocked many in the entertainment industry, especially his wife Mia Jaye. The duo were together for almost a decade and shared two kids, Tre and Aria, together. However, this is not the first time that she has paid tribute her late husband and rapper, Young Dolph.

On November 10, 2022, Jaye took to her Instagram handle to share a lengthy video remembering him as his first death anniversary approached.

“Today is a week from the anniversary of me losing Adolph, and this almost year has been the most challenging year I’ve ever had to face in my life. And it’s like the closer I get to this earmark … it’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up, it comes to a breaking point to where it’s like it’s really just unfair, man.”

She continued, stating what her kids were going through emotionally "is just unfair."

“They don’t deserve it, we didn’t deserve it. And it’s like it’s getting thicker and heavier the closer we get. … Why do we have to go through this? Why is this something my family has to endure? … The reasoning behind it, is never good enough. … It’s hard to do what I do. It’s hard to wake up and just to be a mom, to be this person, this voice, this woman. It’s just so hard.”

In September 2021, Dolph was almost murdered when an altercation with three guys in Hollywood Boulevard's tourist section got violent; one of the attackers shot Young Dolph three times, putting him in serious condition. In an interview with the Guardian, he said:

“I’ve been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19. I just knew that I was good.”

However, he said that he did not live in fear and was not worried "about that kind of s**t."