Who is Mia Jaye? All about Young Dolph's partner as internet mourns rapper's tragic death

Rapper Young Dolph was recently killed outside a cookie store on November 17. Authorities confirmed that he was shot in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The rapper’s death has come as a shock to everyone in the music industry. A source said that someone fired shots at the rapper from the car’s front window. Another source said that a gunman rushed into the store and shot the rapper. Although the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown, it was confirmed that Young used to regularly visit the store.

❤️Ciara❤️ @CeCeMonroeBadd Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis https://t.co/UJWPqNDm8M

According to TMZ, several police officers were present at the shooting site. The rapper was 36 years old at the time of his death.

The rapper had been shot before. In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Young Dolph said that he was targeted previously at the ages of 17, 18 and 19.

Everything about Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye

Young Dolph with his wife Mia Jaye (Image via LadyIn20Pearls/Twitter)

Mia Jaye is an entrepreneur and the CEO of the retail brand Shop Momeo. Although they were in a relationship for a long time, Jaye was not Young Dolph’s wife.

They met for the first time while Mia was working for a boutique commercial real estate firm. Mia later left the firm and became the founder of Fresh Start Kidz, Inc. in 2015. She then expanded her entrepreneurial spirit to help mothers through her podcast Mia Jaye's Toolbox.

According to Mia’s official website, she graduated from the University of Memphis in 2012, after which she published her first book titled, No Way Tré You Can’t Have Your Way, Fruit Instead of Junk Food Today.

Mia and Young Dolph welcomed their first child Tre in 2014 and daughter Ari in 2017. Although the public was aware about their relationship, Mia preferred to keep their personal life private.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In one of her post captions, Mia mentioned that the intimate dynamics and details of a valuable relationship must be protected by both people.

Edited by Siddharth Satish