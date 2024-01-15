"I love Dolph, but damn this is just sad": Conspiracy theories fly online as Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook dies

As the news of Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook having passed away after a fatal shooting outside a restaurant in Memphis started garnering traction online, many conspiracy theories have now started surfacing. A section of hip-hop fans have brought up another Memphis-based rapper, Young Dolph's assassination, into the discussion due to his long-standing beef with Big Jook's brother.

For the uninitiated, Yo Gotti and Young Dolph had a long-standing conflict and after the latter was fatally shot in 2021, rumors spread that the conflict was somehow to blame. After Gotti's brother's assassination was publicized, a section of the hip-hop community has again brought up the 2021 incident with "RIP Dolph" and dolphin emojis flooding social media posts about Big Jook's death.

Speaking on the topic, Redditor @el_throw from r/hiphopheads noted that "rap beefs that escalate this far are awful."

Social media rife with speculations about Big Jook's death under clip of him moments before his death

As per local news reports, the shooting took place on Saturday afternoon outside a Memphis establishment named Perignons Restaurant and Event Center, situated on Winchester Road. As confirmed by police sources, two men were shot while they were inside a car.

Anthony Mims, aka Big Jook, was announced dead shortly after he was brought to the St. Francis Hospital. The other person was in critical condition and was airlifted to another hospital. Police suspect the two were the targets in the shooting, giving rise to conspiracy theories online.

Clips of Yo Gotti and his brother spotted at a funeral before the shooting has gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments with commiserations for the family and friends of the deceased.

However, several people have also talked about Young Dolph, and his death in the replies, giving rise to unfounded claims. Some even insinuated that Gotti was also a potential target.

Many directly remembered Dolph's death, with one X account remembering the rapper and calling Big Jook's death "blood for blood."

No suspect has been apprehended by the police at this point, and the Memphis police have stated that they are analyzing a video of the shooting in a press conference following the incident. Law enforcement has also noted that the victim was probably targeted, but declined to comment about any larger conspiracy and Big Jook's connection to Yo Gotti.

That has not stopped fans from talking about Young Dolph, with many calling out this type of behavior online. An X post by @yourboyeddie talking about dolphin emojis has garnered a lot of reactions on social media for saying that the society has lost empathy.

Young Dolph was killed after a fatal shooting in the same city in 2021, and two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are awaiting trial for the same in the coming months. Another man involved in the case is Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind of the assassination, who appeared earlier last year after being charged with first-degree murder.