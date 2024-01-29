When will vapes be banned in the UK? PM Rishi Sunak to lay out detailed plan during school visit

As concerns surrounding the use of vapes continue to grow, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will address the nation with a comprehensive plan for the regulation and potential ban of vaping devices in the United Kingdom, as per BBC. On January 29, 2023, PM Rishi Sunak visited Haughton Academy in Darlington and discussed the measures to make the devices less attractive to children.

Speaking about the figures from the Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) charity, BBC stated that teens between 11 and 17 years vape almost daily; the percentage rate is 7.6, which has risen from 4.1 percent since 2020. As per Sky News, the government is expected to ban disposable vape across the UK by the end of 2025.

When will vapes be banned in the UK?

PM Rishi Sunak layout detailed plan during school on a vape ban In Darlington (Image via Getty)

On Monday, January 29, 2024, during the visit to Haughton Academy, PM Rishi Sunak suggested a plan to ban vapes in the country. The measures will reportedly include making the vape less attractive to children and imposing restrictions on flavors, per Wio News. According to the publication, the PM said,

"Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children's health for the long term."

However, according to Sky News, the government is expected to employ the Environmental Protection Act to prohibit disposable vapes by the end of 2025 to accomplish this.

Rishi Sunak set measures to ban disposable vape (Image via Getty)

The measures given by Rishi Sunak also included restrictions on sweet, fruity, and attractive flavors, which are made to target underage teens. Also, simple packaging will be imposed on vapes and e-cigarettes to make them less appealing. As per Wio News, the PM said,

"As any parent or teacher knows, one of the most worrying trends at the moment is the rise in vaping among children, and so we must act before it becomes endemic."

In October 2023, PM Rishi Sunak announced a plan to pass a law stating, "an individual born after January 1, 2009, will not be able to buy tobaccos for a lifetime," as per Reuters.

A representative image of colorful vape packs being sold in the UK (Image via Getty)

Speaking about the disposable vape ban to Sky News on January 29, 2024, PM Rishi Sunak said,

"I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term. That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes — which have driven the rise in youth vaping — and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recognizes the urgency of addressing this issue and is committed to implementing effective measures to protect the health and well-being of the nation's youth.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.