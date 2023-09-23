Here's how vaping indirectly affects your weight

Vaping can have an effect on not only your health but your weight as well. There isn't a direct relationship between inhaling vapor and gaining weight, but certain factors can lead to the latter. The problem with using vapes or e-cigarettes is that they can cause a slew of health problems.

E-cigarettes or vape pens contain nicotine, a known highly addictive substance that is especially dangerous for the young because it can affect their cognitive functions.

You're not just breathing harmless vapor when you take a draw from those e-cigarettes. You're inhaling aerosols and other toxic compounds laced with chemicals like formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, which are bad for your lungs and can cause breathing problems.

How does vaping cause weight gain?

Exhaling vapor (Image via Pexels/Almighty Shilref)

Taste Sensation: Now, when you vape, your taste buds are getting a treat. Everything tastes more intense, especially with those sweet and dessert-like e-liquid flavors. So, imagine enjoying a tasty vape session, and then you're hit with a craving for something sugary or high in calories because your taste buds are in overdrive. That can definitely make it harder to resist indulgent foods and potentially lead to weight gain.

Behavioral Factors: Here's another aspect. Sometimes, people use vaping as a replacement for smoking. So, when they would have traditionally reached for a cigarette, they reached for their e-cigarette instead. This act of hand-to-mouth motion can become associated with eating, and it might lead to snacking more frequently, contributing to weight gain.

Can you vape without gaining weight?

Workout (Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

Healthy Lifestyle: As to everyone's knowledge, eating well and getting some exercise can work wonders. So, if you're vaping and worried about putting on extra pounds, it's even more important to watch what you eat and stay active.

Nicotine Levels: Here's a bit of an interesting twist: nicotine can actually curb your appetite. So, if you're concerned about gaining weight, think about gradually dialing down the nicotine levels in your e-liquids. You can even consider going nicotine-free because that's way better.

Flavor Choice: The flavor of your e-liquid can play a role in your cravings. If you're into fruity or minty flavors, they might not trigger the urge for calorie-loaded snacks like dessert or sweet flavors.

Weight gain (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Mindful Vaping: Remember, vaping isn't a substitute for a meal. Try to stick to your regular eating routine and not replace snacks with vape puffs.

Stay Hydrated: Water is your friend. It can help you beat those cravings and give you a sense of fullness, which can make you less likely to reach for snacks.

Precautions to consider while vaping

Making Good Choices: You have to choose e-cigarettes and liquids from well-known brands to keep yourself safe from adulteration.

Keep an Eye on Nicotine: Think of nicotine as sugar in your tea. If you're trying to cut down on smoking, maybe reduce the nicotine in your vape slowly.

Don't Go Overboard: Vaping is okay, but don't do it whenever you feel hungry or thirsty. Set some limits on how much you vape.

Inhaling vape can cause weight gain in some cases (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Healthy Snacking: If vaping makes you want snacks, go for food such as nuts or fruit instead of a whole bag of chips.

Brush Your Teeth: Some vape flavors can be tough on your teeth, so remember to brush and floss.

Getting Help with Quitting: If you're vaping to quit smoking, it can be easier if you have some help, such as a program or a doctor.

Now that you know how to vape with precautions, try to maintain a healthy weight by following the points mentioned above. In that way, you will maintain good health as well.