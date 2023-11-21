Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, better known by his online name Mizzy, has reportedly been sentenced to 18 weeks of jail time at a young offender institution after a UK court found him guilty of breaking a prior criminal behavior order. The controversial online personality made national news for his pranks, which included going into unsuspecting people's homes while filming for his TikTok channel.

O'Garro had already been taken to court by one of the victim's family, resulting in a legal order that prohibited him from recording videos of the public for his social media channels without their consent. As per news reports, it appears that Mizzy broke that court order within hours of it going into effect.

TikTok creator Mizzy to spend four and a half months in a detention facility after breaking court order

The 19-year-old TikTok personality has been at the center of a nationwide debate due to his reportedly untoward actions. While public pranking has been a staple for content creation on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, Mizzy clearly took things too far, leading to law enforcement arresting him on multiple occasions.

Readers who are out of the loop should note that the young TikTok star got in trouble after going viral for filming himself breaking into the homes of random strangers without their permission. After a lot of backlash, he was eventually reprimanded by the courts, who issued an order that essentially prohibited him from filming anything in public for use on his social media accounts.

The court order, which was issued in May, was apparently broken by Mizzy hours after going into effect with reports suggesting he uploaded a video in a public space where the TikToker can be heard saying:

"The UK law is a joke."

Owing to the fact that there were a number of civilians present in the clip who had presumably not consented to be filmed, the Stratford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday found him guilty of breaking the previous court order on two separate counts. However, the judge ruled that they be served concurrently. Which means he will be in detention at a young offender institution for four and a half months (18 weeks).

The news of his arrest has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Here are some general reactions, with some noting that the punishment should serve as a warning for creators willing to break the law to go viral.

Mizzy was quite active on social media, with his pranks garnering millions of views due to the notoriety he had accrued. His initial apology to the homeowners in question had even received reactions from popular YouTubers such as KSI, who wished him all the best for the future.