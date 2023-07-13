TikToker Mizzy once again causes havoc in convenience store, is seen fly-kicking food

Controversial TikToker Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, or simply Mizzy, has once again caused a commotion in a store, creating a public disturbance. This incident was filmed by the creator himself, who later shared the video on Twitter (July 13). In the video, he and a friend can be seen fly-kicking and dropping items from the store's shelves.

The TikToker and his friends have engaged in a repetitive pattern of disruptive behavior within stores. This recent incident follows a previous occurrence earlier this month (July), where he was seen dropping items from shelves and even harassing the cashier.

Mizzy creates havoc in store, breaks police-order

Mizzy has once again faced public scrutiny after sharing a short video where he and a friend caused disruption in a store by drop-kicking items from the shelves. In a repeat of his previous store prank, the TikToker caused havoc by repeatedly uttering the phrase, "It's an illusion."

In the last video, he even forced a wad of cash onto the cashier after creating chaos. Similarly, he and his friend were seen causing mayhem by damaging the goods, some of which were food items. However, it's unclear if he paid any remuneration for the behavior.

Despite being issued a two-year criminal behavior order by the authorities in May 2023, which specifically prohibits him from filming prank videos without consent, Mizzy has blatantly disregarded the order. His recent actions, as captured in the video, clearly indicate a gross violation of the order.

In fact, following a prank video on June 19, in which Mizzy was seen unlawfully entering a stranger's apartment, he was taken into police custody. This incident further underscores his disregard for the law and raises concerns about his actions and behavior.

Community reacts to the latest clip

The clip naturally attracted a flurry of negative comments directed at the TikToker. Here are some of the notable reactions:

The creator's behavior has not gone unnoticed by social media platforms. He has already faced consequences on Instagram, where he has been banned, presumably due to his disruptive actions. Currently, he shares his videos on Twitter, but it remains to be seen if he will face similar consequences on that platform.

