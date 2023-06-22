Create

Controversial TikToker Mizzy arrested again following recent pranks, fans react

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jun 22, 2023 06:38 GMT
Mizzy arrested following recent pranks (Image via Twitter)
Controversial TikToker Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, or simply Mizzy, appears to have been arrested again. The creator shared a video on his official Twitter account, showing a conversation with a couple of London police officers who indicated that they had arrived to formally arrest him. The exact reasons behind the arrest are unknown, but he had recently posted a prank video of him entering random apartments uninvited.

He was issued a court order last month (May 2023) forbidding him from filming prank videos without obtaining consent from those being filmed. His latest prank violates that and puts him at risk of facing legal charges.

Mizzy got arrested again. The Matrix sent their agents…#mizzy https://t.co/kIk1DAHGgS

Why was Mizzy arrested? TikToker's pranks backfire

TikToker Mizzy first made the headlines earlier this year after filming himself and his friends breaking into a private house and engaging in a heated confrontation with the homeowners. This incident resulted in serious legal repercussions as the police issued him a two-year court order.

Despite receiving repeated warnings, he has displayed no signs of slowing down. In fact, he recently filmed another video (May 29) in which he unlawfully entered a public train's control room and tampered with the equipment.

Court Update: Got Fined again (£238), at least I didn’t get arrested for endangering public safety on public Transport. We outsideeee! #mizzy https://t.co/tZ5BHiJtPv

On June 19, he posted another prank video in which he was observed breaking into an apartment. It is currently unclear whether the recent arrest is specifically related to this particular video or if it is a result of his recent activities.

Hello World, I had to do it again 💀I really don’t learn.#mizzy https://t.co/E0EooFCqeS

The video uploaded to his Twitter account showed police officers discussing a potential violation with him. One of the officers stated:

"I'm not the investigating officer, so our task is to bring you to the police station."

Furthermore, the officers informed Mizzy that any dispute could be addressed in court, suggesting that he might face charges.

What did the fans say?

Fans were extremely critical of the creator's recent pranks in the comments section of the video. Here are some notable tweets:

@mizzythemenace You break into homes and film it, my young friend.You and Tate are nothing alike.Keep hoping you get over the attention addiction that is ruining your life.
@mizzythemenace I’d rather be in that submarine than you be my son
@mizzythemenace Damn this new season of COPS is wild
@mizzythemenace THE MATRIX IS ATTACKING MEEE!!
@mizzythemenace I still can't get my head around a PC stood there with a laptop reading from a screen. Officer safety implications?
@mizzythemenace Almost like actions have consequences
@mizzythemenace He’ll be out the next day running around Mc Donald’s Kitchen
@mizzythemenace *commits crimes*…So the matrix got me guys

The TikToker has been banned from Instagram in light of his recent antics. However, he has already created a new account under the username @tiktokerrormizzy.

Given that he has already faced fines for previous stunts, it remains to be seen if there will be more severe charges this time around.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
