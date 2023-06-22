Controversial TikToker Mizzy arrested again following recent pranks, fans react

Controversial TikToker Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, or simply Mizzy, appears to have been arrested again. The creator shared a video on his official Twitter account, showing a conversation with a couple of London police officers who indicated that they had arrived to formally arrest him. The exact reasons behind the arrest are unknown, but he had recently posted a prank video of him entering random apartments uninvited.
He was issued a court order last month (May 2023) forbidding him from filming prank videos without obtaining consent from those being filmed. His latest prank violates that and puts him at risk of facing legal charges.
Why was Mizzy arrested? TikToker's pranks backfire
TikToker Mizzy first made the headlines earlier this year after filming himself and his friends breaking into a private house and engaging in a heated confrontation with the homeowners. This incident resulted in serious legal repercussions as the police issued him a two-year court order.
Despite receiving repeated warnings, he has displayed no signs of slowing down. In fact, he recently filmed another video (May 29) in which he unlawfully entered a public train's control room and tampered with the equipment.
On June 19, he posted another prank video in which he was observed breaking into an apartment. It is currently unclear whether the recent arrest is specifically related to this particular video or if it is a result of his recent activities.
The video uploaded to his Twitter account showed police officers discussing a potential violation with him. One of the officers stated:
"I'm not the investigating officer, so our task is to bring you to the police station."
Furthermore, the officers informed Mizzy that any dispute could be addressed in court, suggesting that he might face charges.
What did the fans say?
Fans were extremely critical of the creator's recent pranks in the comments section of the video. Here are some notable tweets:
The TikToker has been banned from Instagram in light of his recent antics. However, he has already created a new account under the username @tiktokerrormizzy.
Given that he has already faced fines for previous stunts, it remains to be seen if there will be more severe charges this time around.