Controversial TikToker Mizzy arrested again following recent pranks, fans react

Controversial TikToker Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, or simply Mizzy, appears to have been arrested again. The creator shared a video on his official Twitter account, showing a conversation with a couple of London police officers who indicated that they had arrived to formally arrest him. The exact reasons behind the arrest are unknown, but he had recently posted a prank video of him entering random apartments uninvited.

He was issued a court order last month (May 2023) forbidding him from filming prank videos without obtaining consent from those being filmed. His latest prank violates that and puts him at risk of facing legal charges.

Mizzy @mizzythemenace

#mizzy Mizzy got arrested again. The Matrix sent their agents… Mizzy got arrested again. The Matrix sent their agents…#mizzy https://t.co/kIk1DAHGgS

Why was Mizzy arrested? TikToker's pranks backfire

TikToker Mizzy first made the headlines earlier this year after filming himself and his friends breaking into a private house and engaging in a heated confrontation with the homeowners. This incident resulted in serious legal repercussions as the police issued him a two-year court order.

Despite receiving repeated warnings, he has displayed no signs of slowing down. In fact, he recently filmed another video (May 29) in which he unlawfully entered a public train's control room and tampered with the equipment.

Mizzy @mizzythemenace

#mizzy Court Update: Got Fined again (£238), at least I didn’t get arrested for endangering public safety on public Transport. We outsideeee! Court Update: Got Fined again (£238), at least I didn’t get arrested for endangering public safety on public Transport. We outsideeee! #mizzy https://t.co/tZ5BHiJtPv

On June 19, he posted another prank video in which he was observed breaking into an apartment. It is currently unclear whether the recent arrest is specifically related to this particular video or if it is a result of his recent activities.

Mizzy @mizzythemenace

I really don’t learn.

#mizzy Hello World, I had to do it againI really don’t learn. Hello World, I had to do it again 💀I really don’t learn.#mizzy https://t.co/E0EooFCqeS

The video uploaded to his Twitter account showed police officers discussing a potential violation with him. One of the officers stated:

"I'm not the investigating officer, so our task is to bring you to the police station."

Furthermore, the officers informed Mizzy that any dispute could be addressed in court, suggesting that he might face charges.

What did the fans say?

Fans were extremely critical of the creator's recent pranks in the comments section of the video. Here are some notable tweets:

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 @brianhorn



You and Tate are nothing alike.



Keep hoping you get over the attention addiction that is ruining your life. @mizzythemenace You break into homes and film it, my young friend.You and Tate are nothing alike.Keep hoping you get over the attention addiction that is ruining your life. @mizzythemenace You break into homes and film it, my young friend.You and Tate are nothing alike.Keep hoping you get over the attention addiction that is ruining your life.

Ollie @OllieJW237 @mizzythemenace I still can't get my head around a PC stood there with a laptop reading from a screen. Officer safety implications? @mizzythemenace I still can't get my head around a PC stood there with a laptop reading from a screen. Officer safety implications?

The TikToker has been banned from Instagram in light of his recent antics. However, he has already created a new account under the username @tiktokerrormizzy.

Given that he has already faced fines for previous stunts, it remains to be seen if there will be more severe charges this time around.

Poll : 0 votes