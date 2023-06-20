Controversial TikToker Mizzy once again enters a stranger's apartment, gets attacked by a dog during his prank

Controversial TikToker Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, or Mizzy, is currently facing backlash from the online community due to a video he posted where he and his friends trespassed into someone else's apartment. Those familiar will know that this is not the first time he has done a similar act. Last month he filmed himself entering a private property in London without any invitation.

In his latest prank, Mizzy took to Twitter to share a video stating that he stumbled upon an unlocked apartment door, prompting him to devise a plan to enter the premises. He said:

"So I'm baking in the block yeah, with the guys, and I saw a door that's open and I know I went prison for this, and I know this guy (his friend) will say no for this, but you have to do it bro."

Their stunt was brief as one of his friends burst into laughter, prompting their presence to be noticed. Additionally, the apartment also housed a pet dog, which quickly became aware of the intrusion and began chasing the TikToker.

Mizzy @mizzythemenace

I really don’t learn.

#mizzy Hello World, I had to do it againI really don’t learn. Hello World, I had to do it again 💀I really don’t learn.#mizzy https://t.co/E0EooFCqeS

Banned TikToker Mizzy re-creates breaking into houses prank, gets criticized for it

Mizzy's shenanigans have gained significant notoriety within the online community. Just last month, he attempted to break into a train's control room, engaging in unauthorized actions with the various devices and buttons.

Yesterday, Mizzy uploaded a video again, showcasing another prank where he unlawfully entered someone else's house without obtaining permission. In fact, the prank could have taken a serious turn as the off-camera footage suggests that the dog chasing Mizzy might have attacked him.

Today (June 20), he shared another short clip from the perspective of one of his friends, capturing the moment the dog chased after him. In the caption, he suggested that the dog may have bitten him. He wrote:

"I got yammed, my leg is mash"

Mizzy @mizzythemenace

#mizzy I got yammed, my leg is mash I got yammed, my leg is mash💔#mizzy https://t.co/Ww6uWb7ZDR

He received a two-year criminal behavior order last month, which explicitly prohibits him from posting prank videos on social media, directly or indirectly, without obtaining consent or permission from those involved.

It seems that the TikToker has disobeyed the law and may potentially face additional charges as a result of his actions.

Here's what fans said

Internet users were quick to react to his latest prank video. The majority of the comments were critical of the latest stunt. Here are some of the notable tweets:

Annabel 🌸 @annaberu

What a role model you are for your child. 🙄

Enjoy your moment of fame… it’s coming to an end. @mizzythemenace I see that @Cobratate mentoring has done nothing to help you. I see your apology videos meant nothing.What a role model you are for your child. 🙄Enjoy your moment of fame… it’s coming to an end. @mizzythemenace I see that @Cobratate mentoring has done nothing to help you. I see your apology videos meant nothing.What a role model you are for your child. 🙄Enjoy your moment of fame… it’s coming to an end.

Dr Stevie 🥚 @SteviestStevie down an alley and thinking…. Not surprised @mizzythemenace Everybody waiting for the day they read you gotdown an alley and thinking…. Not surprised @mizzythemenace Everybody waiting for the day they read you got 🔪 down an alley and thinking…. Not surprised

Vin 🇺🇸 @giftency545 @mizzythemenace Can you come to America and do this pls, none of you will make it out alive. @mizzythemenace Can you come to America and do this pls, none of you will make it out alive.

Melanie Bradley @MelBradley79 @mizzythemenace Mizzy be honest with us/yourself….what is it your actuality wanting? Fame, fortune….a avenue out of your current situation? What is the end goal? What were you hoping to achieve?? @mizzythemenace Mizzy be honest with us/yourself….what is it your actuality wanting? Fame, fortune….a avenue out of your current situation? What is the end goal? What were you hoping to achieve??

The TikToker has already made television appearances where he has faced questioning about his actions. Notably, he has appeared on shows such as Andre Walker's TalkTV and Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Poll : 0 votes