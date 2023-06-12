Controversial TikTok personality Mizzy appears to have once again been arrested 

Controversial TikTok creator Bacari-Bronze "Mizzy" seems to have been arrested again by the police. The content creator's official Twitter account hinted at the recent arrest by posting a picture of the viral social media personality in handcuffs, being escorted somewhere by a group of cops. This means the TikTok provocateur will have been arrested two months in a row after last month's home invasion prank controversy.

Bacari has made a reputation for himself as a troublemaker with the numerous pranks he has pulled for content. After much backlash last month, he even posted an apology, promising to make amends in the future. While it is not clear why or when he was arrested, fans have extended their support on Twitter after the official account posted a picture captioned:

"Free Mizzy"

Fans speculate whether Mizzy has been arrested after picture of him being escorted by cops is shared on Twitter

The 18-year-old Brit has been making headlines for quite some time now with his controversial pranks. As mentioned before, the home invasion pranks he did last month caused a lot of backlash, with the TikTok star getting charged in a legal case filed by the people whose premises he had entered without permission to make a video.

The scandal gained a lot of traction, and Mizzy made the national news and found himself in an interview with Piers Morgan. Since then, he has publicly apologized to the family and his followers in a video posted on Twitter that went viral as popular online personalities such as KSI replied positively.

While the TikToker had promised to stay out of trouble, the court order has made it quite hard for him to make the content he usually does, as it prohibits him from filming people without their consent. A clip of him getting arrested for violating it was shared two weeks ago.

However, Mizzy's official Twitter account has caused another stir among fans by posting a picture of him being escorted by a group of cops without providing any more context. While some have taken it at face value, seeing it as news of him getting arrested once again, others have expressed doubt about the date of the image. A few people wondered if they had seen it before.

Here are some of the reactions in the replies:

Mhavss15 @mhavss15 @mizzyisbanned Guys this is from time ago don’t worry @mizzyisbanned Guys this is from time ago don’t worry

BLACK JUSTICE @BlackJusticeUK @mizzyisbanned So here we see no change. His talk over past week to do good for youth is cheap, and at moment meaningless, equally worthless. Sole goal is to purely promote own self seeking agenda and need for attention so he don’t drop off, and to keep self in limelight by any means necessary. @mizzyisbanned So here we see no change. His talk over past week to do good for youth is cheap, and at moment meaningless, equally worthless. Sole goal is to purely promote own self seeking agenda and need for attention so he don’t drop off, and to keep self in limelight by any means necessary.

As of yet, it is unclear whether Mizzy has actually been arrested, but given his track record, viewers are right to feel concerned.

