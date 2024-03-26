'I know he loves me, but how does he show that?': Kate Garraway opens up about how her marriage to Derek Draper changed before his death

Kate Garraway has shared many unseen aspects of her life and marriage to Derek Draper, her husband of 19 years, in Derek’s Story, a documentary aired on ITV on March 26, 2024. This documentary marks the final chapter of a series about Derek Draper, one of the UK's longest-surviving COVID-19 patients.

Throughout Derek's battle with COVID-19, Garraway, also 56, has been his primary caregiver. Talking about the emotions she felt for her husband in the documentary, she explained how she had accepted the role of round-the-clock caregiver.

She further said:

"But how that translates into the relationship is a work in progress. Sometimes you show love with a big bunch of flowers. Sometimes it’s bringing a cup of tea at the right moment. He can’t do any of those for me, so he’s trying to work out how to love me. I know he loves me, but how does he show that?"

Draper was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020, leading to an 18-month-long hospitalization. The virus had affected most of his organs, so much so that they started having trouble speaking and writing later. Draper passed away in January 2024, at the age of 56.

Kate Garraway reveals going into debt after her husband’s treatment

Kate Garraway, who works as a presenter at the GMB News, opened up about being in debt in the latest ITV documentary, sharing how COVID care for Derek costs £16,000 a month. It was way more than what her salary could cover, and she ended up in debt.

Garraway said:

"I am in debt. I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I’m managing Derek’s care and I can’t even use the money I do have to support Derek’s recovery, because it’s going on the basics all the time."

Kate Garraway openly acknowledged that, despite having a fulfilling and well-paid job that she loved, it wasn't enough to address the challenges she faced. She revealed that her appeal for funded care for her husband was rejected by the system. The presenter said:

"Time and time again the system tells us that Derek isn’t sick enough, doesn’t have enough of a health need to qualify for funded care. I’ve appealed but that still hasn’t been processed two-and-a-half, three years later. If this is what it’s like for me, what on earth is it like for everybody else?"

She continued:

"We are entirely reliant on extraordinary carers, but the system in which they work is unbelievably complicated, underfunded, and trying to meet an impossible need."

Derek’s Story opens with Draper struggling to write a note to Kate Garraway. Once he’s done, he reads out the A4 paper aloud, saying:

"My name is Derek Draper. I want you to hear my story."

Unlike the last two documentaries released featuring Draper, the recent documentary is told in his voice, seen through his eyes, and has recordings from most of the final year of his life.