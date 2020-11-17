Miro comments on Lana's upcoming WWE documentary

WWE RAW Superstar Lana could really be considered as one of the breakout stars of the company in 2020. While she is yet to win her first title in WWE, Lana recently challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship and also secured her spot in the RAW Women's Team for Survivor Series.

Survivor Series 2020 definitely promises to be a big weekend for Lana, as not only does she get to represent the red brand on the big stage, but the former RAW Women's Title contender will also get her very own WWE Network special as part of the WWE Chronicle series.

Taking to Twitter, Lana herself hyped up her special documentary. And, her husband and AEW Superstar Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, also sent a heartfelt message for his wife.

Here is what Lana wrote on Twitter:

I rather attempt to do something great and fail then to attempt to nothing and succeed. #WWEChronicle @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Ul9y7gWD85 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) November 16, 2020

On the other hand, Miro mentioned how his wife Lana, whom he refers to by her real name CJ (Catherine Joy Perry), inspires him every day. The former WWE United States Champion also wrote that Lana deserves the world and had quite the inspiring lines for her.

Cj, you inspire me everyday to be better and keep going no matter what. You deserve the world. Thank you. I love you. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/pwP7Xgsn7V — Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 16, 2020

Miro FKA Rusev's departure from WWE and Lana's upcoming Survivor Series match

Earlier in the year, Miro, FKA Rusev, was involved in a storyline with his wife Lana on WWE TV. The story which also involved Bobby Lashley, eventually saw Lana and Miro divorcing on WWE TV, all in kayfabe, of course. After his final few matches in WWE, Miro was let-go by the company amid the COVID-19 pandemic WWE releases.

In September of 2020, Miro made his AEW debut as Kip Sabian's best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. This was the first time Miro was spotted in a global wrestling promotion since his release from WWE in April. The former WWE Superstar recently had his first singles match in AEW, defeating Trent on Dynamite.

As for Lana, she will be competing at Survivor Series on the 21st of November, which is this weekend. The RAW sensation will be teaming up with the likes of Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, and co., as Team RAW takes on Team SmackDown.