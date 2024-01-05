"I’LL-IT will be debuting as a five-member group": BELIFT LAB announces the departure of the member Youngseo, leaving fans shocked

On Friday, January 5, BELIFT LAB released a statement announcing the departure of Youngseo from their upcoming K-pop girl group, I'LL-IT, and that the group will continue with its debut as a five-piece group. The group was formed through the reality survival show held collaboratively by BELIFT LAB and JBTC between June and September last year.

Expand Tweet

While fans were thrilled about the six members on the final line-up and eagerly looked forward to their debut, they were rather hit by BELIFT LAB's recent announcement. The statement revealed that the agency and Youngseo have come to a mutual decision to terminate their contract together. However, further reasons behind her departure from the agency and I'LL-IT weren't revealed.

The announcement mentioned:

"I’LL-IT will be debuting as a five-member group."

Fans left emotional following BELIFT LAB's announcement on the departure of Youngseo from the upcoming K-pop girl group I'LL-IT

In June 2023, BELIFT LAB and JBTC rolled out their collaborative reality survival show R U Next? starting with 22 contestants. On September 1, the final lineup of six members was announced, and the resulting group, I'LL-IT, was expected to debut with Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka, Youngseo, and Yunah.

Given that netizens got a glimpse of their talents during the reality show, they were naturally thrilled for their official debut and eagerly looked forward to the same.

However, the recent announcement made by BELIFT LAB, the agency under which the I'LL-IT members are currently housed, shocked fans with the news that the member, Youngseo, has officially departed from both the group and the agency. The idol ranked second in the final line-up and was largely talked about for her extensive skill set. Here's what the announcement read:

"Hello. This is BELIFT LAB. We would like to provide some information regarding our newest group I’LL-IT debuting as a five-member team. Following in-depth discussions about future activities, BELIFT LAB and Youngseo have come to a mutual agreement to terminate the exclusive contract. This mutual decision has been made after careful consideration, honoring the artist’s wishes."

The statement continued:

"We kindly ask for no unwarranted speculations or misunderstandings. We wish nothing but the best for Youngseo’s future endeavors. I’LL-IT will be debuting as a five-member group. We are committed to fully supporting I’LL-IT’s debut and subsequent engagements. Thank you."

Following the announcement, fans have been both shocked and saddened by the news. Given that many spotted the idol's extensive skillset during her performances at the reality survival show R U Next?, they've been upset about her not kickstarting her schedule as a full-fledged K-pop idol.

Additionally, with the reasons behind her sudden departure being unveiled, fans have been all the more confused about the announcement. As fans continue to be unsure about how to react to the news, they've been sending their support to the idol through several means. Fans have flooded social media platforms with positive messages, goodbye posts, and heartfelt letters.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

They've also been cheering the idol on her future endeavors and have been trying their best to support her decision to leave I'LL-IT and BELIFT LAB. On the other hand, they've also been excited about the group's debut as a five-member group with promises to exert the same amount of enthusiasm and love.