“I'm already seated”: Fans excited as Hwang In-youp, Jung Chae-yeon, & more confirmed to star in JTBC’s upcoming drama A Prefabricated Family

Hwang In-youp, Jung Chae-yeon, and Bae Hyun-sung have been confirmed as the main cast of the upcoming K-drama A Prefabricated Family. According to OSEN, all three South Korean actors have decided to star in the popular Chinese drama remake on December 13.

Hwang In-youp has made headlines for his comeback drama A Prefabricated Family ever since he appeared in The Sound of Magic and Why Her. Fans are excited to see Jung Chae-yeon and Hwang In-youp on screen together.

They took to social media to share their excitement, saying,

“I'm already seated.”

Expand Tweet

“He is back”: Fans elated as Hwang In-youp confirmed as cast alongside Jung Chae-yeon in A Prefabricated Family

A Prefabricated Family is an upcoming K-drama adaptation of the Chinese drama Go Ahead. The True Beauty actor is all over the internet, and fans are thrilled to see him in the K-drama. Bae Hyun-sung and Jeon Chae-yeon have also confirmed joining the drama, according to the production team.

Fans shared their views on the K-drama adaptation with high hopes as they enjoyed the original Chinese version. Many are delighted to hear about Hwang In-youp joining as the main lead, as they have been waiting for his return. The actor was last seen in The Sound of Magic in 2022.

Fans are equally excited to see Jung Chae-yeon and Bae Hyun-sung on screen.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A Prefabricated Family Cast

Hwang In-youp will immerse himself in the character of Kim San-ha, a charismatic man with an untold story he cannot share with anyone. With absolute mesmerizing visuals, there is more to Kim San-ha, and the actor is expected to portray the complexity of this character.

Jung Chae-yeon will take on the character of Yoon Joo-won, a woman with a bright personality. Yoon Joo-won is raised by her father, who runs a Kalguksu restaurant. This resilient girl grew up together with Kim San-ha and Kang Hae-jun, and despite what others may have to say, she always considered them her family.

Lastly, Bae Hyun-sung will play the role of Kang Hae-jun, a man who grew up in difficult circumstances. However, he never failed to repay the kindness of people who treated him like family.

Plot

A Prefabricated Family follows the story of Yoon Joo-won, Kim San-ha, and Kang Hae-jun, three friends who grew up together as a family. The drama will introduce a fresh concept of youth romance, which will illustrate the wholesome memories created by the three friends. After drifting away for ten years, they reunite to bring a whirlpool of emotions to the audience.

The production team has requested that the viewers focus on the three actors' performances, who play the roles of each other's family. Written by Hong Si-young, directed by Kim Seung-ho, and produced by HiighZium Studios, Base Story, and SLL, A Prefabricated Family is set to air in 2024.