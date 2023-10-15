“Ending Fairy isn’t one of them”: Netizens engage in a heated debate on who started the viral trend over a controversial X post

On October 15, 2023, a X user, Baepinker, posted an allegedly misleading and controversial statement accusing BTS of lying about the origin of the famous trend Ending Fairy in the K-pop industry. The X post included screenshots of an interview with BTS, with the caption "THE STRAIGHT UP LIES," accompanied by a skeleton emoji indicating a sarcastic remark.

The user shared screenshots from a one-year-old interview with BTS on Spotify in June 2022, in which the members were asked, "What is your favorite 'Ending Fairy' pose?" J-hope replied, The 'Ending Fairy didn't exist back then," followed by Suga commenting:

"No, it wasn't really a thing then. I still remember, it's when we did 'Boy with Luv' (feat. Halsey) and 'Dionysus.' We kind of started it first. The 'Ending Fairy' pose became a thing. We did it for 'ON' too."

Soon, the post accusing BTS of lying about starting the Ending Fairy trend went viral, and fans engaged in a heated debate.

Some claimed that Jung Chaeyeon had initiated it, while others argued that there might have been a mistranslation, and BTS didn't explicitly state that they started the trend but rather discussed the doing pose in the interview.

The origin and popularization of the Ending Fairy trend have left the internet divided

Some fans claim that former Produce 101 contestant Chaeyeon initiated the Ending Fairy trend when the camera zoomed in on her face at the end of her performance in 2016.

For those unversed, the aforementioned trend is one where, after the end of a group's performance, the camera zooms in on one member of that particular group, and they make certain facial expressions, such as smirking, smiling, or blinking.

Some fans even asserted that while Chaeyeon started it in a physical form, the term was given as a nickname to EXO's Xiumin back in 2013.

While the X user accused BTS of lying in their post, fans came to their defense, stating that the translation of BTS's statement referred to when they started doing the pose and not when the trend itself began.

Many fans also defended the group by mentioning that even though Chaeyeon may have initiated it, BTS popularized it in 2019, particularly after their Boy With Luv era. Kim Tae-hyung even mentioned in the Spotify interview that he can perform the Ending Fairy pose well, to which other members challenged him to demonstrate it. They also mentioned that they incorporated it into their performances of Boy With Luv and ON during the same interview.

While many fans believe that K-pop enthusiasts are unfairly involving BTS in this debate, deliberately misinterpreting their statements to spread hate against them, there is ongoing and unwarranted criticism directed at Kim Namjoon, who didn't even comment on the term in question, as other members were occupied describing their experiences with the pose and not its origin.

X user reacts to comment against RM (Image via X)

As the K-pop fandom engages in a heated debate over who initiated the aforementioned trend, ARMYs feel that dragging BTS into this controversy to spread hate and false information in an attempt to validate their favorite groups is unjust.

They argued that by sharing screenshots from a year-old interview, other fandoms are displaying a lack of purpose and seem to undermine the success of BTS, who played a significant role in shaping the K-pop industry.

While fans continue to discuss who started the aforementioned concept, many agree that it was BTS who truly popularized it.