"My boy is slaying it!": Fans ecstatic as Kim Tae-hyung becomes the BTS member with the most physical recognitions

On October 12, 2023, the X user @onlyffthv shared that Kim Tae-hyung has garnered a total of forty-nine (49) physical recognitions so far because of his incredible talent in different aspects, including vocals, choreography, music, dance, and influence, among others. This occurred after the idol won Best Music (Fall) at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards.

Soon, the fans were elated to hear about his latest accomplishments and began celebrating his achievements. They took to social media to shower him with compliments and stated that all of this is possible due to the hard work of the Love Me Again singer, and this is just the beginning.

After watching the aforementioned user's post, one fan stated that the Love Me Again singer is slaying, and they are proud of him.

"I hope he will have a grammy": Many fans wants Kim Tae-hyung to win MAMA and Grammy as well

As Bighit Entertainment recently submitted Kim Tae-hyung's Layover and Slow Dancing for the 66th Annual Grammy nominations in the Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance music video categories, fans are gearing up to showcase their support for the idol in hopes of increasing Kim Tae-hyung's list of awards at a significant level.

The aforementioned user who shared that V has won 49 physical recognitions has also included the number of times he has won a particular award and created a list. The list is as follows:

×10 MelOn Popularity Award ×6 SMA Artist Of the Month x6 M! COUNTDOWN x5 Hanteo Sales Plaque x3 Global Nubia Awards x2 KKBOX Awards x2 Soompi Award ×2 Guinness World Record ×2 MelOn Hall Of Fame Plaque x2 Music Bank x1 TVing Korea Awards x1 Cosmic Awards. x1 Show Champio x1 Cosmic Awards x1 APAN Music awards x1 National TAX Service x1 DDU Korean Drama Awards ×1 MMA Plaque Award x1 TMA Awards

Fans are currently planning to help him win more awards at MAMA and are determined to do their best to ensure that Kim Tae-hyung takes home a Grammy award as well.

Check out how fans are reacting as Kim Tae-hyung became the BTS member with the most physical awards and recognitions in 2023:

Many fans have also noticed that the list was missing some awards, including one from NPOP and three other awards from the UK. Meanwhile, some fans are also cheering about how Layover is a new beginning and will bring more success for the Love Me Again singer.

However, another controversy arose when Bighit Entertainment allegedly submitted Kim Tae-hyung's Layover and Slow Dancing in the Pop category for Grammy nominations. Many fans pointed out that the aforementioned album was of the R&B genre, and they believe it should have been submitted as such. They feel the company is allegedly and intentionally trying to sabotage Love Me Again singer's work and prevent him from winning the Grammy Award.

Some fans are now hoping that the screening committee of the Grammy would transfer Kim Tae-hyung's nominations to more suitable genres such as R&B or Jazz, as it better reflects the vibe, essence, and meaning of the album in a more detailed way and gives explicit meaning to Love Me Again singer's nominations.

The singer released his debut album with six tracks, including Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing (instrumental), Blue, For Us, Love Me Again, and Rainy Days.

Fans are determined to help V win more such awards in the future.