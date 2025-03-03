"I'm the closest he has to a son" — Jamie Foxx's nephew refutes rumors of actor's illegitimate son and comedian being a "deadbeat" father

In response to recent speculation regarding Jamie Foxx's alleged illegitimate son and accusations of absentee fatherhood, the Academy Award-winning actor's nephew has come forward to set the record straight.

On March 3, 2025, the American comedian's nephew PJ took to his Instagram account and shared an Instagram story indicating that his uncle, Foxx, has no son. PJ also added that the closest person to being called a son would be him, and no one else.

"I'm the closest he has to a son," PJ said in the clip.

The statement from PJ came after the rumors circulated online in late January 2025, after a man on X alleged Jamie Foxx to be his father and accused him of not being a nurturing parent.

Jamie Foxx's nephew defends actor amid rumors of secret son and parenting neglect

On Monday, March 3, 2025, Jamie Foxx's nephew PJ shared a roughly one-minute video on Instagram Story and refuted the rumors of his uncle, Foxx, having an illegitimate son. The video shows PJ in a parked car, holding the camera at a front angle, and wearing a black polo shirt and a black hat.

He began the video laughing over the rumors, suggesting that all are base-less rumurous. PJ also involved Foxx in the video and asked him to tell everyone that he has no son, to which Foxx denied.

"Bro yo, my uncle not got a son... Tell them you got no son. 'I ain't got no son,' said Foxx. You all gotta chill. You all believe, everything you all see," PJ said.

The statement about refuting the claims about the illegitimate son came after a man claimed to be Young Tommie in a video circulated on X in late January 2025 suggested that he was Jamie Foxx's son. In the video, Tommie called Foxx a "deadbeat dad" and alleged that the comedian never supported his dreams. He shared,

"Yeah, I was saying, I ain't seen my dad in three years. He never supported my dreams. Always too busy, when I came up with ideas, he never interacted."

Furthermore, Young Tommie suggested that his last encounter with his alleged father, Foxx, was in 2009 during the premiere of The Soloist, a biographical drama film. The man suggested that he took pictures with Foxx on the red carpet.

"We went and took pictures at the red carpet, that's my last time seeing him. It's been like three years if I can remember. Yeah, my daddy don't care nothing about me," Tommie added.

In addition, Young Tommie alleged that Jamie Foxx does not care about him or his mother and suggested that he is homeless and is compelled to spend nights in a car. According to Parade, Foxx is the father of two daughters, Anelise Bishop and Corinne Foxx, a model. At the time, Foxx did not comment on Young Tommie's claims.

However, after PJ's video, Young Tommie took to his YouTube channel, Young Tommie Network, to reflect on it.

In the YouTube video, Tommie suggested that Foxx took over a month to respond to his claims, further adding that he is grateful that PJ and Foxx cleared this up because he was "joking" about the alleged remarks. He also shared a video of an apology for Foxx and his family.

As of now, Foxx has not yet responded to Tommie's recent video.

