Former Bucks star shares savage retort for Jamie Foxx after Oscar winner's passionate defense of LeBron James

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings clapped back at Jamie Foxx's comments about LeBron James carrying the NBA while implying the league offered a subpar product in the past 20 years. Jennings, known for being very vocal with his takes, took to X on Sunday to disagree with the Hollywood star.

Jennings went in on Foxx and named several players who elevated the league's level in the past two decades, reprimanding the Hollywood star's words Sunday morning.

"Carrying this bum a** league? 20yrs we seen Kobe, Dirk, Dwade, KD, Steph Curry, Giannis, Joker, Tatum and etc. Them ain’t Bums Jamie Foxx," Jennings tweeted.

Jennings took offense after Foxx, defending LeBron James against criticism, indirectly took a shot at various players who shined simultaneously with the LA Lakers superstar.

After a pro-LeBron Instagram account pointed out how James is often subjected to criticism, Foxx left a viral comment underneath the post.

"If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?" Foxx said.

Then, he made a bold claim about the NBA's level in the last two decades.

"40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum-ass league on his shoulders, ungrateful."

LeBron James caused a stir when he said he understood and agreed with Anthony Edwards after the Minnesota Timberwolves star admitted he didn't want to become the face of the NBA once "King James" is gone. James blamed the pressure and energy that comes with that title while taking a jab at NBA analysts for throwing negativity at players whenever possible.

LeBron James doubled down on comments about the current state of the NBA

After seeing all the reactions his words sparked, LeBron James took to X (formerly Twitter) to double down on his comments. The four-time NBA champion said he was glad that the conversation was being had, but he wasn't attacking somebody in particular but the current NBA culture.

"Exactly made my point but anyways. Happy this convo has started. It ain’t about ‘face of the game” and it ain't about one person or one show, it's about the culture of basketball,, the most beautiful game in the world. Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones," James said.

James added that people should be talking about Steph Curry's 56-point performance instead of his words, adding that he's not trying to put himself under the spotlight but shed light on a situation that he and many other players endure daily.

