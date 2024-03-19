"I'm not dying": Richard Simmons apologizes for cryptic Facebook post after concerning fans

On Monday, March 18, American fitness coach Richard Simmons apologized to his fans on social media after uploading a cryptic Facebook post alluding to death. The 75-year-old weight loss guru, who has been out of the limelight for almost a decade, worried fans after posting, "Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying" on Facebook.

However, he clarified the mixup and revealed that he was not dying, claiming that he wanted to spread a message about embracing every day to live life to the fullest.

"I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have," Simmons wrote on X.

Richard Simmons claimed to be "dying" in new Facebook message

On Monday, Richard Simmons posted a lengthy message on Facebook imploring people not to be sad, followed by puzzling statement.

"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

The reclusive fitness guru then urged people to "enjoy your life to the fullest every single day," advising them to scatter healthy meals throughout their day, combined with dessert occasionally.

Being on par with his brand, he also talked about the benefits of exercising, adding that he had a list of videos on YouTube that people can use for working out.

"There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way," Simmons added this heartfelt message.

He concluded the post by asking his followers to listen to the Tim McGraw song Live Like You Were Dying and signed off with "Love, Richard."

Richard Simmons clarifies his cryptic Facebook post

Richard Simmons' Facebook post sent a flurry of shock through his followers, who flooded the comments section with worried messages. His post received over 715 shares and 1.5K comments at the time of writing this article.

Mere hours later, Richard Simmons took to X to assuage his followers that he wasn't dying and apologized for his post, saying:

"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Simmons' spokesperson also confirmed that the fitness instructor was "very healthy and happy" and the main purpose of his Facebook message was "meant to be inspirational."