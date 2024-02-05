"I'm so excited, nervous, happy, scared": Fans react as ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo rolls out the tracklist for his upcoming debut solo album, ENTITY

Following the exciting announcement about ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo's solo debut album, ENTITY, the idol rolled out the tracklist for the same, exciting fans across the globe. The album is expected to comprise a total of six songs, out of which five carry original English titles. However, one of the tracks in the album, Memories, will only be available on the CD that will be part of the physical album.

While fans expected a more emotional and ballad-based debut from Cha Eunwoo, they were rather surprised by the recent teaser that was rolled for the upcoming album. In the short clip, the idol was seen smoking while shedding a few tears, hinting that the album would cover dark and sad themes.

While the recently released tracklist led fans to speculate further about the themes that the songs in the new album will cover, they also expressed their excitement about the same.

Fans react to tracklist of ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo's upcoming solo debut album, ENTITY

It was recently announced that the ASTRO member and K-drama actor, Cha Eunwoo, will be releasing his first solo album, ENTITY, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same. On Monday, February 5, the titles of the six tracks from the album were revealed.

Here are all the tracks that are expected to be part of the album, ENTITY:

너와 단둘이 (Alone with You)

Fu*king great time

STAY

WHERE AM I

You're The Best

Memories (CD Only)

ENTITY is expected to officially release on February 15, and the mini-album's pre-release will kickstart on February 6. The physical album is also expected to be released in two versions, EQUAL and EACH. While the former radiates a warm-toned aesthetic, EACH embodies the complete opposite.

Fans are currently eagerly awaiting the upcoming release and were elated when they noticed that Cha Eunwoo had added his own edge to the album by including a DIY set. While netizens are still unsure about the themes that the album will cover, they took to Twitter to express their excitement about the much-awaited release after the tracklist was revealed.

Cha Eunwoo's upcoming world tour Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator

In addition to the exciting solo album release, Cha Eunwoo will also be embarking on a tour titled Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator. The artist will kickstart to world tour with a show in Seoul, South Korea on February 17, soon after the release of his solo mini-album. The tour will continue till April 20 and the idol will perform at venues in Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and more.

Here are all the dates for the tour:

February 17 – Seoul, South Korea

February 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 9 – Bangkok, Thailand

March 16 – Manila, Philippines

March 30 – Saitama, Japan

March 31 – Saitama, Japan

April 13 – Singapore, Singapore

April 20 – Jakarta, Indonesia

With only a few days left until his solo debut, fans are eagerly counting down the days for the same and can't wait to see what he brings to the table.