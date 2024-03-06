“I’m too far away, I won’t make it”: Pilot audio captures harrowing moments before Nashville plane crash that left five dead 

An audio recording that captured the harrowing moments before the Nashville plane crash surfaced online on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, a day after a small plane crashed in West Nashville, killing all five people onboard.

According to multiple reports, on Monday, March 4, 2024, just before 8 p.m., a single-engine plane carrying five people, including the pilot, came down about 60 feet away from eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, near the Nashville suburb of Charlotte Park.

The plane was reportedly trying to make an emergency landing at John C. Tune Airport when it lost power before it crashed, NBC reported. An audio recording that captured the final moments revealed the pilot had radioed into the control tower at the airport, saying the aircraft was experiencing engine and power failures and needed emergency approval to land.

As the control tower cleared the area for landing, the pilot radioed, saying:

“I’m too far away, I won’t make it.”

Audio recording from Nashville plane crash explored

An audio recording revealed the pilot of the Nashville plane requesting permission from Air Traffic Control at John C. Tune Airport to make an emergency landing after experiencing engine and power failure Monday night.

In the audio clip, the Control Tower was heard asking the pilot if they were trying to land at John Tune, to which the pilot responded:

“My engine turned off. I’m at 1,600. I’m going to be landing -- I don’t know where.”

In response, the Control Tower said they were “ declaring an emergency,” before asking:

“Do you have the airport in sight? Straight in, runway 2. Straight in, runway 2 at John Tune. Do you have the airport?"

The Pilot then responded they had the runway in sight, to which the Control Tower said runway 2 was cleared to land. The pilot, in response, said they were not sure they would be able to land.

Three children were among five Canadian citizens killed in Nashville plane crash

According to NBC, the plane reportedly crashed about 3 miles from the airport. While authorities did not name the victims, they said they were all Canadian citizens. They added three children were among five Canadian citizens killed in the crash.

Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Aaron McCarter told reporters in Nashville that the plane had circled over John C. Tune Airport at 2,500 feet and briefly flown away before trying to make an emergency landing at the airport after experiencing engine failure. McCarter said the reason behind the plane circling over John C. Tune Airport at 2,500 feet remains under investigation.

"We're still trying to determine why he decided to overfly the airport at 2,500 feet. I don't know that yet. We are at the infancy of this investigation. These are all things that will come to light in subsequent days," McCarter said.

A doorbell camera footage obtained by WKRN captured the plane circling in the sky before it crashed.

According to NBC, the plane had taken off from Ontario, Canada, and made stops in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Mount Sterling before it crashed.