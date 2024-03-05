What happened to Charlie Griffin? Tributes pour in as former ‘Wicked Tuna’ star dies in tragic accident

Captain Charlie Griffin, who starred in seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna Outer Banks, reportedly died on the Outer Banks on Monday, March 4, 2024, after his boat went missing Sunday night near Oregon Inlet.

According to WTKR, the Coast Guard was called late Sunday night concerning two overdue boaters traveling from Virginia Beach to Wanchese for repairs. Upon arrival, they found a man and a dog dead about two miles south of Oregon Inlet early Monday. The damaged boat was reportedly found about 70 yards offshore, floating in the water. The Coast Guard is still reportedly searching for a second missing person.

While authorities did not identify the victims, a post on Griffin’s Reels of Fortune Wicked Tuna Facebook page identified the deceased as Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, who died in a boating accident on March 4.

Community mourns death of former Wicked Tuna star Charlie Griffin

As the reports of Charlie Griffin’s tragic death in a boating accident spread across social media, fans paid tribute to the late Wicked Tuna star known as “Griff” to all his acquaintances.

A local business, North Carolina Watermen United, announced his death and extended their condolence to the victim’s family and friends. The post also acknowledged Charlie Griffin’s impact on his fans as a beloved captain of the Reels of Fortune.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to the family, friends, and fellow fishermen of this well-respected and beloved captain of the Reels of Fortune. “Griff” touched all whom he met including all his fans from his days on “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.” “Griff” was well-loved and will be missed by many. We are forever grateful for the impact he made on our lives.”

According to his Facebook profile, Charlie Griffin was from North Carolina and graduated from Manteo High School. A friend, Lauren Taylor, also paid tribute to the late Captain, saying he will be missed by many.

“You were so patient and wonderful. You made everyone feel good and we will miss you so much. You are a legend, my friend, on the water and in our hearts!!! I love you always, Charlie Griffin!!”

The Outer Banks' social media pages were also flooded with tributes of Griffin, described as an “original” star by Jody O’Donnell, a local radio host, in a Facebook post. She added:

“We had him on the show a couple of times when Griff was on ‘Wicked Tuna Outer Banks.’ Most of what I knew of him was from his old friend and fishing companion Captain Marty Brill. I’m thinking of Marty and all of Griff’s family and friends during this trying time.”

According to the show’s website, The National Geographic series Wicked Tuna Outer Banks follows a group of “salty fishermen” who make their living by catching bluefin tuna and battling other boats for the most profit. At the end of each season, the winner with the maximum haul is crowned.