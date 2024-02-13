What happened to Callahan Walker? Tributes pour in as blogger Cristie Taylor's baby son dies in an accident

In a recent Instagram post, fashion and lifestyle blogger Cristie Taylor announced that her son Callahan Walker had passed away in a tragic drowning accident. Callahan Walker’s parents, Cristie Taylor and David Walker, shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on February 12, 2024.

The statement was accompanied by a picture of Cristie Taylor and David Walker with their late son. It mentioned that the parents were shattered upon losing their youngest son, who was adored by them and his big brothers.

“Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents, we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort in knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time.”

As the family continues to mourn, additional details of the accident, including the date, remain unknown.

Community mourns the death of Cristie Taylor's son Callahan Walker

In response to blogger Christie Taylor's announcement on Instagram regarding the passing of her youngest son Callahan Walker, several people, including other bloggers, flooded the post with an outpouring of love and support for the grieving family. A friend and fellow influencer Jessica Nickson said her family loved Callahan Walker who had been dating her son.

“We all loved Callahan so much. Carter loved playing with him. He was such a light. I love all and I’m so incredibly sorry.”

Another blogger, Lauren Stack, also mourned the death of Taylor’s child and penned an emotional tribute honoring Callahan’s short life.

“Our people. We will walk the impossible together. Cal in our sweet savior's arms and the hope of heaven on the horizon. Each day passing is one day closer to our grand reunion. We love you with all our hearts and won’t stop praying.”

Influencer Stephanie Joplin, who has over six hundred followers on Instagram, extended her support to Cristie Taylor as she grappled with the tragic loss of her son.

“There are no words Laura…not one. My goodness, I hope that with every bit of my being you are feeling somewhat lifted up by the power of prayer surrounding you and your family.”

Several others also grieved the loss of the young boy.

Tributes (Image via David Walker/Instagram)

Tributes (Image via David Walker/Instagram)

Tributes (Image via David Walker/Instagram)

More about Christie Taylor

Fashion and lifestyle blogger Christie Taylor runs the popular website Merritt and Style with her sister, Laura. Taylor, who has over two hundred thousand followers on Instagram, started the blog with her sister in 2016, after owning a clothing boutique for seven years, according to the Merritt and Style website.

The blog curates a personal blend of affordable clothes, makeup bags, and home and travel options. The blog said:

“Our love will always be working together to bring great style at every price point while also striving to remember the balance of what life is really about. We hope this platform can inspire you, encourage you and bring a little humor to your life.”

In the Instagram post, the family has asked for privacy as they deal with the loss of their child.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE