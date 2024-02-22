What happened to Jayo Archer? Tributes pour in as Motocross star dies in tragic accident, aged 27

Motocross star Jayo Archer was reportedly killed on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, while practicing a triple backflip in Melbourne, Australia, ESPN reported. He was 27. Archer was one of only three riders to achieve the triple backflip in the motocross world.

The athlete’s death was announced by Nitro Circus, an action sports media co-founded by multisport star Travis Pastrana in 2003. In an Instagram post, they wrote:

"The Nitro Circus family is mourning the loss of Jayo Archer. Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination. He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all."

Jayo Archer, who worked as an assistant mechanic for Nitro Circus for years before performing in his first show in 2012, was a member of the organization.

Motocross community mourns death of X games medalist Jayo Archer

The motocross community is mourning the loss of talented athlete Jayo Archer, who died while practicing a triple backflip in his hometown in Melbourne, Australia. Archer successfully performed the trick for the first time at the Nitro World Games in November 2022, making him one of three people in the world to achieve it with a dirt bike. According to ESPN, at the time, he said:

"I cannot describe this feeling. This is so much more than a trick to me. I've dedicated my entire life, the last three years, to this moment. There were a lot of obstacles and broken bones and knockouts, and I would do it 100 times over to relive that moment again."

After the speech, Archer knelt on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Beth King. The couple were reportedly slated to be married this year, the network reported. The star’s death was mourned by many, including Nitro Circus co-founder Travis Pastrana, who remarked on Archer’s grit and tenacity as a performer. He told ESPN:

“He'd get up every morning at 4 a.m. and go to the gym before work so he could ride his dirt bike. When he came to Maryland to train, he stayed at my house and was an incredible role model to my kids. He was a great human first, a hard worker second and a bad motherf*cker third."

Archer, who is a two-time X Games medalist, won a bronze last year in California for successfully performing a triple backflip. In a statement to ESPN, Scott Guglielmino, interim COO at X Games, said:

"We are deeply saddened by Jayo Archer's passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents and fiancée. One of the most committed and charismatic FMX riders, Jayo will be missed by the X Games family."

Australian Supercross Championship also penned an heart-felt tribute to the late athlete and extended their condolence to his fiance and his family.

“On behalf of the Australian Supercross Championship and AME Group, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Australian FMX star and long-time friend of AUSX, Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer.” They added, “We extend our sincere condolences to Beth, Tracey, Gary, Ryan, Carlie and his extended family & friends in this heartbreaking time.”

Several anguished fans also flooded social media platforms with posts grieving the loss.

As the motocross community grapples with the loss, his family have yet to issue a statement.

