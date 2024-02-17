Who was Wade Gaeddert? Tributes pour in as beloved Hutchinson Clinic physician passes away

The medical community is mourning the loss of Wade Gaeddert, a beloved Hutchinson Clinic physician who passed away recently. Wade Gaeddert’s death was announced by Hutchinson Clinic in an emotional Facebook post honoring the life of the late physician.

However, the cause and manner of death were not disclosed by the clinic.

Hutchinson Clinic said Wade Gaeddert, who is an ENT physician, had been working at the clinic for two decades. The tribute on Facebook read:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved ENT physician, Dr. Wade Gaeddert. He has been a part of the Hutch Clinic family since 2004 and his loss is deeply felt by all of us here. We are keeping his family, friends, and patients in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to his profile on the Hutchinson Clinic website, Wade Gaeddert, an otolaryngology (ear, nose & throat) specialist, graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City in 1991 and did his residency at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, in Missouri.

According to Healthgrades, Gaeddert, who has over 32 years of experience in the medical field, reportedly had extensive experience in Upper Respiratory Conditions and "Ear, Nose, & Throat Surgical Procedures."

In response to Hutchinson Clinic’s post announcing Gaeddert's death, hundreds of people flooded the comment section with touching tribute to the late doctor.

Michelle Slater Johnson, who works at Child Care Aware of Kansas, remarked on the significance of Gaeddert's loss to the medical community:

“What a huge loss not only to the medical community but to the world!! He was such a blessing and caring soul. Heaven has another angel .. we here are missing a beautiful soul!!! RIP Dr Gaeddert!!!”

Several people remarked on the late doctor’s skills as a physician, describing him as a man who excelled in his job. Christine Brummer, who appeared familiar with Garddert, wrote:

“He touched the lives of many. Always enjoyed working with Dr Gaeddart. Such a good Dr Prayers for his family, his staff, and his patients. Such a great loss to our community.”

Bailie Hennes, who was personally and professionally acquainted with Gaeddart, remarked on his indelible contributions as a physician and said the loss has left a void in the community.

“I am sincerely heartbroken to hear of Dr. Gaeddert's passing. He was like family to us and was someone we trusted dearly. He will be impossible to replace as he was such a truly special person. Praying for his family, friends, and cohorts as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

As the community grapples with the loss, the circumstances surrounding his death and details of his private life remain unknown.

