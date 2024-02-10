What happened to Aubrey Horne from Dunn? Tributes pour in as 14-year-old high school student passes away in tragedy

Aubrey Horne, a 14-year-old student from Dunn, North Carolina, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, leaving the community in shock.

An obituary in the Skinner and Smith funeral home said Aubrey Horne, a Triton High School student, died unexpectedly on Wednesday but did not disclose the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

However, a few local reports, including Medico Topics, suggested the teen, who struggled with mental health issues stemming from bullying, died by suicide on Wednesday. It is important to note that we do not have confirmation of the report, as the family has not provided details about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

In the obit, the family asked for donations in lieu of flowers and set up a Venmo account to pay for funeral expenses.

“In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Venmo account to help with expenses https://account.venmo.com/u/Horne-Family or https://cash.app/$hornefamilyfund?qr=1 . Also, donations can be made in person at A.L. Wood & Associates at 1302 N Johnson St, Benson, NC.”

Dunn community mourns the sudden death of Aubrey Horne

The softball community is grieving the sudden passing of talented athlete Aubrey Horne, who was a player on the Locked and Loaded travel softball team.

In a post on Facebook, the SE Top Gun Softball group penned a beautiful tribute to the late student, honoring her short life. Part of the post read:

“She will be missed by the whole softball community. Everybody, please send some prayers up for her family and team as they go through this difficult time.”

An obituary on Skinner and Smith's funeral home page said Horne was born in 2009 to David and Alicia Varon Horne. According to her Facebook page, Alicia Horne is a stay-at-home parent who runs a part-time cleaning service in Dunn.

The orbit also said she is survived by her sisters, Alexis Horne, Jada Horne, and Harmony Horne. The obit page was flooded with tributes to the young girl, who was beloved in the community. Ashley Stogstill wrote:

“Aubrey had such a sweet and beautiful soul, she always hugged me and made me laugh every time I saw her, it’s so hard saying goodbye to someone so young. She will truly be missed.”

A friend, Cassidy Stogsdill, also penned a beautiful tribute, remarking on the young girl’s kindness and her innate ability to bring joy to people in her orbit.

“I miss you so much aubs. you never failed to make me laugh, never failed to make sure everything was okay, and always made sure I was included. And for that, I am so very thankful. I wish I could give you one last hug, wish we could have one last conversation, wish I could tell you one last secret, wish I could hear your laugh one more time. I love you forever subs and I hate to say goodbye."

Several others echoed similar sentiments about Aubrey Horne being universally liked in the community.

Tributes for Aubrey Horne (Image via Skinner and Smith funeral home)

As the community continues to mourn the devastating loss, Aubrey Horne’s family announced funeral services will be held on February 14, 2024, at Hodges Chapel Church by Rev. Michael Preddy.

