What happened to Tarver Braddock? Tributes pour in as  Neville High School Student killed in accident

Tarver Braddock, a 15-year-old student from Neville High School in Monroe, was killed in a fire at a deer camp early Friday morning on January 5, 2023. Additionally, five of his classmates were also injured in the blaze.

Jeff Tannehill, the football coach at Neville High School, confirmed the devasting news of Tarver Braddock’s death in a text to the USA TODAY Network. He also urged people to send an outpouring of love and support to Braddock's family as they mourn the loss of their son.

According to multiple reports, Tarver was on a hunting camp in Jefferson County, Mississippi, with several other students when a fire broke out on the camp's porch early Friday morning.

Tarver's friends reportedly tried to get him out of the burning camp but were unsuccessful. Sheriff James Bailey said upon arrival, officers found a student dead and five others who were able to exit the camp injured at the scene.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office said two of the five students were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and one was transferred to the burn center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The remaining two have been released, KNOE reported.

Neville High School student Tarver Braddock was a junior defensive back in the football team

Tarver, a junior defensive back for the school football team, the Tigers, was mourned by many, including Neville High School football coach Jeff Tannehill, who, in a statement to USA TODAY, asked for prayers for the student's family.

“All of us are deeply saddened by the news of the fire that took the life of one of our players – Tarver Braddock. Please wrap the Braddock family with prayers during this difficult time. Also, please pray for the other young men who have been impacted by this as well as their families.”

In a Facebook Post, Neville Tiger network paid tribute to the late student and extended condolences to his grieving family.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Tarver Braddock. Please keep his parents Brett and Lindsey and his sister Stella in your prayers along with their extended family and friends. Arrangements are pending at this time.”

In another Facebook post, Benjy Lewis, a head coach at Ouachita Parish High School, described Tarver as a polite young man who will be immensely missed in the community.

“Tarver Braddock was a heck of a young man. Always smiling, polite, & respectful any time I saw him. What a tremendous loss to our area. I am praying for his family, his friends, his school, & our area. God, please cover Your people now”

Louisiana sports radio station K104, stadium venue Bayou Jamb, and Neville softball team were among the several people who flooded social media with tributes to the talented athlete.

As the community grapples with the devastating loss, authorities affirm that the fire incident that claimed the life of the 15-year-old is under investigation.