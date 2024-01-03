Who was Anthony Brian Smith? Tributes pour in as beloved Brooklyn writer and editor dies aged 34 

The writing community is mourning the loss of beloved Brooklyn writer and editor Anthony Brian Smith, who reportedly passed away on December 30, 2023. While the circumstances surrounding the 34-year-old writer’s death remain unclear, his passing was confirmed at B. Anastasio & Son funeral home in Brooklyn, NY.

The funeral home also announced memorial services for the late writer, scheduled for January 6, 2024, at 1 pm. The services will be held at B. Anastasio & Son in Brooklyn.

Reacting to the announcement, friends and collegues flooded the memorial page with an outpouring of love for the late writer who was ubiquitously described as a kind and funny individual.

Community mourns the sudden death of journalist Anthony Brian Smith

The sudden passing of 34-year-old beloved Brooklyn journalist Anthony Brian Smith has stunned the community. As the news of his death was announced this week, friend and Wired reporter William Turton took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his astonishment and grief over the tragic news.

Turton, who described Smith as a “creative Genius” recalled staying with the late writer when he first moved to New York. While remarking on Smith’s generosity, the post also paid homage to his sense of humor and his compassion for others during their struggles. Part of it read:

“I would often turn to him in dark moments for help and support. Tony was a very special person and I loved him very much.”

Anthony Brian Smith, a seasoned journalist who graduated from Wesleyan University in 2007, took his first journalism job as a food critic in Brooklyn Pre-Smorgasburg.

Per his LinkedIn, shortly after, he was hired as the Director of Social Media and Analytics for Newsweek Media Group before he went to work for Mic.com, where he oversaw Breaking News, Politics, Tech, Gaming, Health, Science and Money verticals.

In 2018, Smith joined NationSwell, a Civic and Social Organization that provides companies with trusted strategic expertise to drive them to create impactful change in the world. He was appointed NationSwell’s editor at large three months before he died.

Smith’s passing was mourned by many, including the Editor of Modern Retail, Cale G Weissman, who in a post on X, described his passing as a great loss.

“Gutted to learn the news about Anthony Smith. We weren't close but he was always my go-to person for any and all indie music gossip. so smart and funny. what a loss.”

Several people flooded Smith's obituary page with an outpouring of love. A friend, Victoria Albert, described the late writer as a fiercely kind individual with a poetic soul:

“Brian was always sweet, sensitive and bright with the heart of a poet. Even before age 10, he was writing poetry. He could disarm you with his smile.”

Another friend, Andrew Smith, recalled Smith as a witty person who brought joy to the lives of people who were fortunate to know him:

“Rarely has anyone made me laugh as much as you Tony. It's rare to combine that in someone so thoughtful and kind with an astounding wit. I'll miss hearing your stories and debating the best spots to eat with our insatiable appetites. Forever grateful to have gained a friend in you and experienced the joy you brought so many."

Tributes from others continued to pour in under the post Anthony's death:

As friends and colleagues grapple with the sudden loss of the respected writer, personal details regarding his family remain unknown.