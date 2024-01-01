Who was Sean Patterson? Tributes pour in as beloved Boone resident dies aged 58

Sean Patterson, a beloved manager at the local Hy-Vee Grocery Store in Bonne, Iowa, reportedly passed away at 58 at his home on Thursday, December 28, 2023. While the circumstances surrounding Patterson’s death are unclear, his son took to Facebook to confirm his dad’s passing.

In the Facebook post, Sean's son, Brenden Patterson, blasted people speculating about the circumstances surrounding his dad’s death. In the post, a seemingly heated Brenden called out people postulating about his dad’s passing, noting that the details were irrelevant.

Brenden, who described his dad as a one-of-a-kind individual, implored people to donate to his memorial fund rather than spreading baseless gossip.

“Is it at all important what happened? Or do you just like bad news? This man was our father, a husband, and a provider. My family is missing his wit right now, so forgive me if I joke too much. If you care to, please consider donating to the memorial fund mentioned in his obituary.”

Sean Patterson graduated from Boone High School in 1984

According to an Obituary in the Schroeder Memorial Chapel, Sean, a beloved Boone resident, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Sean, who graduated from Boone High School in 1984, attended Northwest Missouri State University.

He reportedly worked at the local Hy-Vee Grocery Store for over 20 years and became a friendly fixture of the community who can always be relied on for a good conversation and a laugh. The obituary said that Sean was preceded in his death by his father, mother, and brother.

Peterson, who married his wife Amanda Patterson in 2008, is survived by her and their five children, Alanna, Brenden, Connor, Tauri, and Brady Patterson. In a Facebook post, Brady Patterson confirmed his dad’s passing.

In response to the post, several people took to comments and flooded the page with an outpouring of love and support. Chris Mallicoat, a friend who described Sean as a great man, said:

“Your dad was a great man his whole life! Always had/made time for a nice talk about family, friends and life in general no matter where I ran into him. I graduated with Tim and knew all 4 brothers well. He will be missed.”

Another friend, Tim Criner, echoed the statement, adding Sean was liked by everyone in the community.

“So sorry for your loss and what a great man. Liked by everyone and treated all with respect, the world needs a lot more like Sean. Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.”

Several others concurred and penned emotional tributes mourning the death of a highly revered community member.

Tributes pour in for Sean Patterson (Image via Brad Patterson/Facebook)

Tributes pour in for Sean Patterson (Image via Brad Patterson/Facebook)

As people continue to grieve, the family announced visitation will be held on January 5 from 3:00-7:00 pm, in the Story Room at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 1900 Lakewood Drive, Boone. The family also asked people to donate to the Sean Patterson Memorial fund and mail it to the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel c/o Sean Patterson Family.