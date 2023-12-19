Who was Dr Bryan McIver? Tributes pour in as MD Prisma Health CFO passes away 

The medical community is mourning the untimely death of MD Prisma Health CFO Dr Bryan McIver, who reportedly died on December 16 in a car accident. While the circumstances surrounding McIver’s accident remain unclear, the 63-year-old's passing was confirmed through an obituary on Dignity Memorial.

Dr Bryan McIver's obit said that he passed away peacefully on December 16, 2023, in Columbia, SC, after succumbing to injuries sustained in the accident.

The obit added that McIver is survived by his wife, Heidi Gautier, stepdaughters Sandy and Adeline Gautier, mother Bethia Mill Gillespie McIver, sister Shona Jane Victory, brother James McIver, and his dog Penelope.

Dr. Bryan McIver was considered a luminary in the field of thyroid cancer

Dr. Bryan McIver, who was born in Scotland, spent most of his professional career in the United States. Per his LinkedIn, the University of Edinburgh Medical School graduate did his fellowship in the Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism Residency Program from the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

He then went on to work for the Mayo Hospital for 15 years, starting as a Senior Associate Consultant in the Division of Endocrinology and then as a Consultant in the Division of Endocrinology & Metabolism.

After Mayo, McIver, who was considered a luminary in the field of thyroid cancer, went on to do some groundbreaking work at the Moffitt Cancer Center, where he served as Deputy Physician-in-Chief, establishing the Department of Head and Neck–Endocrine Oncology.

Earlier this year, he was announced as Chief Medical Officer for Prisma Health Medical Group, Midlands. At the time, In a statement on LinkedIn, Prisma Health CCO Jonathan Gleeson said:

“Dr McIver will support our excellent Midlands medical group, our enterprise cancer program, primary care service line, behavioral health service line, as well as enterprise imaging. We are very excited to welcome Dr. McIver and his family to beautiful South Carolina, and to partner with him to continue to move the needle on health outcomes in our state.”

Community mourns the death of Bryan McIver

Shortly after his death was announced through an obituary on dignity memorial, friends, colleagues, and patients flooded the page with an outpouring of love. A patient, Angela Keiser, remembered McIver for his remarkable competence, kindness, and patience as her doctor after she was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer.

“Dr McIver cared for us so much he wanted to make sure we had the support we needed in every way. I will never forget him and he's a big part of why I get to live the life (and still be happily married!) that I live. RIP and prayers for all of the family. He was a remarkable human being.”

Another patient from Moffitt, Judy Curry, echoed the statement and wrote:

“He was my doctor at Moffitt and saved my life when I went into a spiraling adrenal crisis. He always took the best care of me as a whole (not just thyroid cancer) and I will forever be grateful for his expertise and caring spirit. So sorry to lose him so young but know that his work will go on forever.”

Numerous people paid homage to the late doctor, who was universally revered for his extraordinary contributions to medicine.

As tributes continued to pour in, a funeral service for Dr Bryan McIver was announced and will reportedly be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1 pm, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat Street, Columbia, SC.