What happened to Ethan Hoger? Tributes pour in wake of New Salem MD resident's obituary 

A resident of New Salem, North Dakota, Ethan Hoger, 28, reportedly passed away on Sunday, December 10, in a car accident. While the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, it was widely reported that Hoger succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Per his obituary in East Gate Funeral, a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Hoger’s life will be held at 11:00 am, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 202 N 3rd St, New Salem, on Saturday, December 16. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, with a rosary/vigil service at 7 pm on Friday, December 15, at St. Pius V Catholic Church.

Community members rally around Ethan Hoger in wake of the fatal accident

The New Salem community is mourning the death of beloved resident Ethan Hoger, who died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic car accident on Sunday, December 10. An obituary announcing funeral details on the East Gate Funeral website asked people to donate to Ethan's children's college fund to honor his memory instead of flowers.

Per his Facebook account, Hoger graduated from New Salem High School before studying Welding/Blueprints at Central Lakes College. He is survived by his wife, Taryn Hoger, and their two young kids.

In the wake of her husband’s death, in a heart-rending Facebook post, Taryn Hoger penned a poignant tribute alongside their wedding photo. She wrote:

“I love you forever and always.”

Tributes to Ethan (Image via Taryn Hoger/Facebook)

Reacting to the post, a friend took to the comment section and condoled the devastating loss. She wrote:

“I’m so terribly sorry for your loss Taryn, sending all the love & hugs.”

Several community members also shared their thoughts over the tragic accident that claimed the life of beloved community member Ethan Hoger.

A neighbor expressed their sadness while offering their services to the grieving family as they processed the loss. Shiree Wolff wrote:

“Our hearts are breaking for our dear neighbors. We are so very sorry. Please let us know if there is anything we can do. We are praying so hard for you and your families.”

Hoger’s aunt also reached out to his bereaved wife and offered her support in the wake of the devastating incident. Patricia Nelson said:

“Taryn, Uncle Grant and I are thinking of you, my thoughts and prayers are with you and love you lots. Aunt Pat.”

Numerous community members also rallied around Hoger’s devastated family, including a friend, Janet, who wrote:

“My heart is broken for you…Praying that you somehow feel the prayers and love surrounding you (from everyone) and you sense a peace that surpasses all understanding through your upcoming days. Hugs, Sweet Taryn.”

As community members contrive to grapple with devastating loss, salient details about the crash that claimed Ethan Hoger’s life remain unknown.