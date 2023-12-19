Who was Jim Ladd married to ? All about the legendary rock DJ and SiriusXM host as he dies aged 75 

Jim Ladd, legendary rock DJ and and host of SiriusXM‘s classic rock channel, Deep Tracks, reportedly died at the age of 75 on December 17, 2023. His death was announced on Monday, December 18, by his colleague, DJ Meg Griffin, who revealed that Ladd died at his home in Los Angeles of a heart attack.

Ladd, who began his career in radio in the 1960s, is survived by his wife Helene Lodge-Ladd, who also works in the entertainment industry as an actress/writer.

Expand Tweet

Jim Ladd’s colleague, DJ Meg Griffin, who hosted the late rock DJ’s show Deep Tracks on Monday, revealed that Helene Lodge-Ladd had asked her to announce the news of Jim's passing at the start of his show.

Jim Ladd was named Top Rock Jock in 1980

Jim Ladd was revered by many rock artists for his ardent passion and deep insights into all things rock and roll. Ladd began his career in radio at 20 years old, working at Long Beach outlet KNAC-FM in 1967, before moving on to KLOS and then KMET-FM.

Expand Tweet

Under Ladd’s leadership, KMET-FM was transformed into the top-rated station in all of Los Angeles. His passion for the songs, coupled with his engaging, well-informed dialogue as a host, earned him the title Top Rock Jock from the Los Angeles Times in 1980.

While at KMET, Ladd created the show Innerview, where he interviewed high-profile musicians like Jim Morrison and his band, The Doors, John Lennon, and Pink Floyd. Ladd rejoined KLOS in 1997 and was also the inspiration behind Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' album, The Last DJ, released in 2002.

Ladd, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, went on to host his Deep Tracks show at SiriusXM in 2011 after he was let go from KLOS.

Tributes pour in as veteran Rock DJ Jim Ladd passes away

Jim Ladd was mourned by many, including drummer John Densmore from The Doors. Densmore, who was part of the band alongside Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, and Robby Krieger, issued a statement in remembrance of the veteran rock DJ.

Referencing Tom Petty's album, The Last DJ, Densmore wrote on X formerly Twitter:

“The Last DJ' has crossed the tracks. There wasn't a more soulful spinner of music. The songs he played were running through his blood, he cared so much for rock n roll. Irreplaceable... a very sad day, which can only be handled by carrying his spirit forward.”

Expand Tweet

Jim Morrison’s official Twitter account also issued a statement mourning his passing. Part of the statement read:

“The Doors family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved rock DJ, Jim Ladd, who died of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene at his side. Jim, with his electric persona and cool voice, was an essential part of the culture of rock & roll.”

Expand Tweet

Late singer Tom Petty’s official Twitter account also paid tribute to Jim Ladd, who was considered a close friend of the American Girl crooner.

Expand Tweet

Several others, including Sirius XM, paid tribute celebrating the legacy of the late Radio DJ.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ladd, who also authored the 1991 book Radio Waves: Life and Revolution on the FM Dial, was named Air Personality of the Year by The Los Angeles Music Awards in 2000 and won The Hollywood Arts Council’s Media Arts Award in 2007.