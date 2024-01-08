Who was Madison Lewis? Tributes pour in as Texas teen burnt in campfire accident passes away

Madison Lewis, a Texas teen, who sustained 90% burns to her body during a campfire gathering over the holiday break, reportedly passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

The incident occurred last month at the start of the holiday break when Madison Lewis, 17, was gathered around a burn barrel with friends.

Madison was reportedly standing near the barrel when an unidentified boy threw a pan full of gasoline into the flames, causing it to explode. Lewis was struck after the flames went in her direction.

After the incident, Madison was in a medically induced coma in a Dallas hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries. On January 2, 2024, doctors reportedly took her off pain medication to see if she would become responsive. She made some small movements before she was put back into her medically induced coma.

Tragically, the teen passed away over the weekend after succumbing to the burn injuries.

Community rallies around Madison Lewis's family in wake of her death

Madison Lewis's mother, Ericca Hammond, told FOX 4 that her daughter, a senior at Jacksboro High School, was supposed to graduate in May 2024 and go to college in August 2024.

Last week, Ericca, who hoped her daughter would pull through, told the publication that Madison was a resilient teen.

“That’s why. I mean, she’s a warrior. She is a fighter. That’s what we need the most right now prayers and for her healing and her poor body,” Ericca said at the time.

Shortly after Madison passed away, Ericca Hammond's Facebook page was flooded with condolence posts. Friends and family took comments below the grieving mother’s last post with a picture of the late teen and showed support in the wake of the tragedy. A friend, Sharon Robinson, wrote:

“What a beautiful picture! I’m so sorry, Ericca! She was taken way too soon! Prayers for all of you. Love you!”

Madison Lewis Tributes (Image via Facebook)

Another friend, Amber Garner Parks, took to Facebook and revealed that Ericca had lost two children in five years before urging community members to donate to help with Madison’s burial expenses. Part of the lengthy post read:

“I ask you to please pray for them and please consider making a donation. You can call Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro directly (940) 567-3778. There is an account established at Prosperity Bank in Jacksboro.”

Image via Facebook

Responding to the post, a community member, Crystal Robinson, wrote:

“So heartbroken for this family. No one should ever lose a child and definitely not two of them. My heart just aches for them. And I can’t help but hope whoever is responsible has consequences for this.”

Madison’s sister Niya Da Shae also penned an emotional tribute to her sister. Part of the lengthy post on Facebook read:

“I will miss you forever Madison Lewis. may you, my beautiful best friend rest in paradise. give nanny & our dad the biggest hug for me, please. I'll see you all later.”

As friends and family continue to grieve the devastating loss, community members urged people to donate for funeral expenses.