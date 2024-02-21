Who is Paul Lukaitis? The Good Doctor Season 7 title card tribute explained

Paul Lukaitis, a beloved production manager on ABC's hit show The Good Doctor, was honored with a title card tribute at the end of the premiere episode months after he passed away on October 26, 2023, at 69. Following an extended hiatus attributed to a writer’s strike, The Good Doctor season 7 premiered on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The episode titled “Baby, Baby, Baby” ended with a title card tribute to a late crew member, Paul Lukaitis, who died last year after battling cancer. The tribute read:

“In loving memory of Paul Lukaitis.”

According to The Direct, the show also introduced a new character named Charlene "Charlie" Lukaitis as an homage to the beloved production manager Paul Lukaitis.

Paul Lukaitis, a former logger, went to Vancouver Film School at 32

Screenshot of Paul's memorial (Image via Facebook)

The cast and crew of the ABC show The God Doctor mourned the death of late production manager Paul Lukaitis at the end of the premiere episode this week after he died from cancer last year. His death was announced in an obituary the previous year, which read,

"After a year-long courageous battle with cancer, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Lukaitis with his loving family at his side."

According to his obituary on Cowichan Valley Citizen, Lukaitis, from Canada, worked as a logger and construction worker on Vancouver Island as a young man before going to Vancouver Film School, where he found his passion for film at 32.

Lukaitis then reportedly worked his way up from production assistant to Manager and worked as Unit manager on The Good Doctor before his death.

The obituary read,

"Paul made the decision to go to Vancouver Film School at the age of 32 and found his calling. With hard work and passion Paul worked his way up through the industry from parking cars as a production assistant to Unit Manager on "The Good Doctor."

Expand Tweet

Lukaitis, an innately loyal, tenacious, gritty, and kind individual, met his partner Margaret while working in film and had a daughter named Eva.

“Paul loved boating, skiing, biking, and travelling. A dedicated and devoted husband and father, his energy and passion for life were admirable and a pillar of strength for his family that will be profoundly missed.”

The obituary said that, as a production manager, Lukaitis fostered a harmonious working environment and had a close relationship with the crew.

“Tenacity, grit, kindness, and determination defined Paul, "never be late" and "questions are free" were part of his professional mantra. Paul's contribution to family, friends and the film industry is immeasurable and his absence will be deeply felt by all that knew him.”

According to his IMDB, he was a production manager and actor. He is known for working in In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007), Alone in the Dark (2005), and 50/50 (2011).

Lukaitis is survived by his wife, Margaret Yaworski, daughter Eva Lukaitis, mother Ellen Lukaitis, sister Anita Lukaitis, and brothers David Lukaitis and Mike Lukaitis. The obituary announced a memorial service was held on November 11, 2023, at Bridge Studios, Stage 1.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE