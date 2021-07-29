"I'm not just Deji's girlfriend": Dunjahh shares her thoughts on LiveXLive's upcoming female boxing event 

Deji's girlfriend Dunjahh has recently announced that she wants to be a part of LiveXLive's female boxing event.

22-year-old Dounja Akoudad, better known by her fans as Dunjahh, is a British YouTuber and influencer. She and fellow YouTuber Deji reportedly began dating in 2019. Dunjahh moved to the United States in 2019, in attempts to expand her fan base.

She is known for her reaction videos, and most recently for exposing Deji's boxing team.

Dunjahh's wish to be a female boxer

On Wednesday afternoon, Dunjahh took to YouTube to post a video titled, Am I Finally Boxing Someone?.

The short video detailed the 22-year-old's announcement to her fans that she officially wanted to be a part of LivexLive's "Self Made KO" event, which will feature female content creators from different platforms going head-to-head in the ring.

However, she started off by claiming that the event organizers have been ignoring her attempts to get in contact with them. She said:

"They know I want to fight but they have ignored my DM and have ignored everyone spamming my name on Instagram. You know I'm irrelevant, but it's okay."

Dunjahh then continued by stating that she was a good fit for the event, and although she only had 300k followers, her anger issues were enough to make the fight entertaining.

"To convince them on why I should be on their card, I know I'm not a hot beach babe, you know, with the followers and the a** shakes and all that, but I have determination and I've got anger issues. That's very important in a boxing match."

She also commented that she wanted to separate her image from her boyfriend, Deji, whom the majority of her fans know her from. The 22-year-old claimed that although she loved being his girlfriend, she wanted people to look up to her in a different way.

"It's very bad but I want to show people that they can actually look up to me and that I'm not just Deji's girlfriend. I love being Deji's girlfriend, don't get me wrong."

Dunjahh ended the video by calling out LiveXLive directly, subtly shaming them for only caring about the amount of followers their fighters had. Despite this, she reiterated her urge to join the event.

"So, I'll say it again. I want to be a part of the female card. I might not have the big numbers, you know, which is what you guys care about anyways, but I know I have a [much] bigger fan base behind me than all of these TikTokers have."

The female card for "Self Made KO" has yet to be released. Many are anticipating influencers such as Tana Mongeau, Gabbie Hanna, and more to join.

Edited by Siddharth Satish