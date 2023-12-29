"I’m just getting started.” Ruby Leigh has sights set on the future despite The Voice 24 setback

NBC’s The Voice 24 recently came to a heady conclusion when Michael Huntley was voted as the winner for this season. As it often happens among the finalists of The Voice, viewers could hardly conclude which performer was better than the others.

This was true this time around as well, as Missouri's Ruby Leigh captured many a heart during her incredible stay until the last stages of the show. The 16-year-old sensation, who unfortunately lost out in the finals, is now seemingly ready to take on the next stage of her life with full enthusiasm.

Her recent interview with St. Louis Post explored a range of details about how she views her future, including the following:

“It’s only the beginning for me. I’m just getting started.”

The Voice 24 finalist Ruby Leigh is excited about her future

Ruby's 2nd-placed finish on The Voice means that she is now free to take on new challenges. Despite the setback, she only has positive things to take back home. She claimed that her family has also been supportive of her throughout the journey, something that she was also thankful for.

Regardless, Ruby was part of Reba McEntire's team, and was happy with the kind of support she received from The Voice judge as well:

"It's been absolutely amazing She taught me to portray that feeling, to make people feel what I'm singing and understand the feelings."

Leigh went on to reveal a range of details about her plans for the future. She claimed the reason she was able to survive till the end, partly because of the support she received from her home state of Missouri:

“Because it helped me out so tremendously. The voting was just really amazing. I want to thank all of Missouri. So many people from across the state have been rooting for me and voted for me, and it’s incredible to know I have people like that behind me, people who don’t know me.”

Furthermore, while Leigh was determined to win and gave it her all, she congratulated Huntley on her incredible achievement. The 16-year-old had enough maturity to accept her defeat with grace:

“It wasn’t my destiny to win. I’m fine with that. It’s just a TV show. That’s what it is. I feel so happy for Huntley. He’s so deserving and such a nice person. If I had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it was him. I feel like I won, too. There are so many people who would’ve never heard of me (otherwise).”

While her journey on The Voice 24 did not result in the kind of success she was hoping for, there is little doubt that the sky continues to be the limit for the 16-year-old.