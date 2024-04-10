"I'm scared of what happens to you": Jodie Foster recalls pulling Robert Downey Jr. aside amid addiction struggle on 1995 'Home for the Holidays' set

Well-known actress Jodie Foster recently addressed her experience working with Robert Downey Jr. in the comedy-drama film, Home for the Holidays. Foster recalled the same during an interview for an Esquire magazine cover story on Downey Jr., published on April 8, 2024.

Foster explained how the actor was battling his addiction during the production phase for the 1995 film, which had her as the director. She told him at the time:

"I took him aside at one point during filming and said, 'Look, I couldn't be more grateful for what you've given in this film,' but I'm scared of what happens to you next."

Robert Downey Jr. was playing the second lead as Tommy Larson in Home for the Holidays. It turned out to be successful, with collections of $22 million at the box office.

What Jodie Foster and Susan Downey said about Robert Downey Jr. during the Esquire interview

While speaking to Esquire magazine, Jodie Foster described Robert Downey Jr. as a genius person. She also stated that although he was not a disciplined individual at that time, he has changed now and knows everything about the things he needs to do for survival.

When asked what made her believe in the actor enough to cast him for her film, Foster replied:

"What was so interesting about him then was what a genius he was—there was more creativity in his little finger than I will ever have in my whole life—but he did not have the discipline. He was so out there that all of that wonderful talent was kind of just, like, flailing his arms in the water and making a big mess. But it was in there somewhere, right? Because now he is somebody who’s become disciplined almost as a way of surviving."

The Iron Man star was allegedly involved in some legal troubles at the time and was also taking part in many drug treatment programs. He was arrested a year after the release of Home for the Holidays and reportedly accused of drug and weapon possession, leading to a probation of three years along with drug testing.

In his documentary, titled Sr., Robert Downey Jr. revealed that his addiction started when he was working in a film titled Less Than Zero. His father and actor, Robert Downey Sr., was also featured in the documentary, where he said:

"A lot of us did things and thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that. So we thought it was cute to let 'em smoke it all that. It was an idiot move on our parts, a lot of us, to share that with our children."

During his acceptance speech for the 2024 Oscars, where he won the award for Best Supporting Actor, Downey Jr. expressed gratitude towards his wife, Susan, to help him overcome his troubles:

"She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you," he said.

For the Esquire cover story, however, Susan Downey explained:

"Everybody loves the simple narrative of somehow I came in and turned his life around and blah, blah, blah. But I can tell you that I would never be who I am without him in my life. His trajectory is just the easier one to chart because he’s had to live his ups and downs in public.”

Robert Downey Jr. also addressed Jimmy Kimmel joking about his addiction issues at the 2024 Oscars

During his opening monologue for the 96th Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel mentioned the 59-year-old actor's addiction issues. When Downey Jr. was spotted touching his nose, Kimmel quipped:

"Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?"

The joke was not well-received by the public and earned Kimmel significant backlash on social media. However, in his latest cover story for Esquire Magazine, when Downey Jr. was asked about the joke, he replied by saying:

"I don't care. I love Jimmy Kimmel. I think he's national treasure."

Robert Downey Jr. was last seen as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film had Cillian Murphy in the titular role, alongside many popular faces such as Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt.