Who is Cyndi Lauper's husband? All about her family life as son, Declyn, gets arrested over gun possession

Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn Lauper (also known as "Dex") has been recently arrested on charges of gun possession after a shooting incident where an individual was hit in the leg. The incident happened on February 7, 2024, and Dex was reportedly found by the police with a weapon.

The New York Post states that the victim has been taken to the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in a stable condition and charges of weapon possession and controlled substance possession have been imposed on Dex. An investigation has been launched to find more details but it is not confirmed if Dex was in any way involved in the shooting incident.

Lauper has been married to David Thornton since 1991, as per People magazine. Thornton is an actor who has appeared in various films such as The Last Days of Disco, Blessed Art Thou, and 100 Mile Rule.

Dex is Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton's only son: Personal life explored

Cyndi Lauper has been praised over the years for her flawless performances on screen. She has additionally remained in the spotlight for her marriage to David Thornton for around 33 years. The duo were romantically linked while working together on the film Off and Running.

People magazine reported that Thornton proposed to Lauper in Los Angeles and he had to choose between different rings for the same. In an interview with The Independent, he revealed more details about the proposal and said:

"Cyndi believes in reincarnation and the past, so I thought that might be right. There was an antique Roman ring with the stamp of Erod and finally and English 'regard' ring with a curve of different gems across the finger. That was the one she chose."

The pair spent more time with each other and soon exchanged vows in November 1991 in New York City. Their family members also attended the wedding ceremony. In 1997, they welcomed their son Dex, also known as Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper.

A year after their marriage in 1992, Lauper appeared for an interview with The Independent, saying that things changed for her when she first met David Thornton. She stated that they initially did not talk to each other and Thornton continued:

"Cyndi asked if I wanted to join her and her assistant for dinner. There wasn't an immediate buzz, but we laughed a lot. And the great thing is that she's not a bit starry, so the first thing that happened was a real friendship began to develop."

Cyndi Lauper's son has been involved in some legal issues in the past

While Dex's arrest has been trending on the headlines, he was previously involved in a similar situation in 2022. He was accused of using an unauthorized vehicle after he was found sitting inside a car that was reported to be stolen. According to People magazine, the court ordered him to finish a private community service for five days.

Dex has attended a lot of events over the years in support of his mother Cyndi Lauper. Cyndi also addressed her son in an interview with The Guardian in 2008, saying that it has not been easy for him to be raised as the son of a popular personality. She added:

"Someone came up to me in the street and kept talking and talking. Declyn said afterward, 'Who are you?' and I said, 'I'm a mommy.' And hе said, 'No, you'rе not – you'rе Cyndi Laupеr!'"

Cyndi Lauper is popular for her albums such as Shе's So Unusual and Bring Ya to thе Brink. Furthеrmorе, shе has bееn a rеcipiеnt of various accoladеs such as Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, and more.

