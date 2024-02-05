Who was Jay-Z talking about at the Grammys 2024? Speech explained as rapper calls out award on stage

Jay-Z received the second annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer took the chance to address the matter of his wife Beyoncé not getting any awards in the category of Best Album for a long time. People magazine stated that Beyoncé was nominated in the category around four times.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year." The record producer said in his speech.

The comment came nearly a year after Beyoncé won 32 accolades at the 2023 Grammy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Jay didn't bring Beyoncé's name directly in his speech, what he said seemed to hint at the same.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Jay-Z has expressed his criticism as he had done the same during the 2023 Grammy Awards as well. He did so after Beyoncé's album Renaissance failed to get the award for the Album of the Year.

For the 2024 Grammy's, Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Award following which she also revealed the name of her upcoming album. Slated to release on April 19, 2024, the new album is titled The Tortured Poets Department.

Jay-Z addressed his issues with the Grammys: Speech explored

Jay-Z has added another Grammy Award to his list of accolades that he won over the years. While accepting the award from Trevor Noah on stage at the 2024 Grammys, he said that he was "honored to accept it."

"We want y'all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously it's subjective. Y'all don't gotta clap at everything. Obviously it's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based." The rapper added.

Expand Tweet

Jay also recalled the time when Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff won an award in the category of Best Rap Performance in 1989. However, the duo called for a ban on the event after finding that the moment of them receiving the award wouldn't be shown on television.

The rapper also revealed that despite calling for a boycott, Smith and Jeff watched the event at a hotel. As his wife Beyoncé was sitting in the audience, he looked at her and praised her for winning the highest number of Grammys. He then added that she had won the most Grammys but "never won Album of the Year," which he said "doesn't work."

"Some of you gonna go home and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category." Jay noted.

Jay-Z ended by saying that he speaks the truth when he is nervous and people need to work until they get everything that they deserve.

Jay-Z praises his daughter Blue in his speech

Jay-Z was accompanied by his daughter Blue Ivy at the Grammy Awards 2024. Page Six states that the 12-year-old was standing along with her father with a smile on her face as he accepted the award. Blue opted for a cream-colored outfit and white boots for the event, and Jay said in his speech:

"I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown now. She doesn't take sippy cups and has her own Grammy!"

Jay has two more children from his marriage to Beyoncé. The duo have been married since 2008 and they first met sometime between 1999 and 2000.