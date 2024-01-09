“Here comes the distractions”: Internet reacts as unauthorized car crashes into White House exterior gate, leading to an arrest

An unauthorized vehicle crashed into the exterior gate of the White House on Monday, January 9, leading to the arrest of the driver. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi reported that the incident occurred shortly before 6 pm local time.

Police reported that the driver of the car (a silver or gray Cadillac Escalade with Virginia plates) collided with the gate on the eastern side of the White House complex, near the Treasury Building.

President Biden was not present at the White House during the crash, as he was away in South Carolina for a campaign event and en route to Texas on Monday evening.

Expand Tweet

As news of the crash broke, some netizens began to speculate that the incident was a distraction. One X user, @wealth_turtle, tweeted:

"Here comes the distractions."

Internet users react to this incident (Image via X/@wealth_turtle)

Social media users react to the news of car crashing into the White House exterior gate

CBS News spoke with the law enforcement officers, who shared that the driver is believed to be a man facing mental health challenges. After being taken into custody, he was under evaluation, and authorities confirmed that there was no ongoing threat. Pictures from the scene captured the aftermath of the crash, showcasing the damaged gate and the vehicle involved.

Traffic in the vicinity of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was impacted due to the crash, prompting authorities to advise drivers to seek alternative routes. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene to assist law enforcement in their investigation, ensuring the safety of the public.

The Secret Service is currently investigating the cause and manner of the crash, and as of now, there is no information available regarding any charges against the driver. Officials have not released the driver's identity, leaving many questions unanswered.

Several social media users reacted to the news of the car crashing into the White House exterior gate. Many have opined that such incidents are brought up to distract people from discussing concerning matters.

Internet users' reaction to the incident (Image via snip from X/@rawsalerts)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@rawsalerts)

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier, in May 2023, a U-Haul truck driver crashed into security barriers around Lafayette Square, carrying a Nazi flag. Additionally, in 2019, there was an attempt to breach the White House complex by following an official vehicle through a gate.

The Secret Service has implemented security enhancements in recent years, including the construction of a 13-foot, 1-inch-high fence with wider and stronger pickets. These improvements followed high-profile incidents that prompted the need for a more robust security infrastructure.