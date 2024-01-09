On January 8, 2024, Netflix confirmed Gyeongseong Creature season 2, sparking excitement among K-drama fans who have eagerly awaited an announcement regarding the renewal of the fantasy series. Season one concluded on an ambiguous note, leaving fans with numerous burning questions.

Expand Tweet

With news circulating on the internet that filming has been completed, fans anticipate the imminent release of Gyeongseong Creature season 2. They are eager to discover the fate of the protagonist's story and how the drama will unravel the 78 years of time-traveling depicted in the upcoming episodes.

Expand Tweet

Ho-jae's identity, and 4 other burning questions Gyeongseong Creature season 2 needs to answer

Expand Tweet

1) Who is Ho-jae, as seen at the end of Gyeongseong Creature season 1?

Gyeongseong Creature season one concluded on an ambiguous note, introducing a new character, Ho-jae with the same face as Tae-sang (played by Park Seo-joon), sparking curiosity among fans about his real identity.

The person in question sports a neck scar and is apparently dressed in modern clothing in 2023, hinting that 78 years have passed.

While some speculate that he might be Tae-sang and Chae-ok's son, others assume that Tae-sang has time-traveled and somehow survived. The origin of the mysterious scar is also creating a buzz on social media.

2) What happened to Chae-ok?

Expand Tweet

In the last episode of Gyeongseong Creature Season one, Chae-ok was seen underwater getting revived by her monster mother who transferred the Najin virus to her. The once-dead Chae-ok came back to life.

However, fans are still confused about whether she meets Tae-sang and what she does after her revival. They are also in dilemma about how Seishin (monster creature) and Chae-ok ended up in the water and why Tae-sang did not bury Chae-ok's body after her death.

3) What did Colonel Kato do to Akiko's baby?

Expand Tweet

Akiko had the Najin virus, and consequently, her baby would inherit the characteristics of a superficial monster. Colonel Kato assisted her in giving birth to the baby and regarded it as his new creation, leaving fans wondering if the greedy man would use the baby for his personal experiments.

Many assume that the baby will grow up to become a monster while Colonel Kato is alive in 2023 or that he may have passed down his creature genes to his children.

4) What will Lady Maeda do in the future? What was her connection to Chae-ok's mother?

Expand Tweet

The half-burned and paralyzed Lady Maeda appeared to ingest the Najin virus that Colonel Kato had given her. However, fans are still awaiting to see if she survives in the next season of Gyeongseong Creature or not.

They wonder if she will resume her inhumane experiments or engage in something more sinister in 2023.

One of the pertinent questions is what exactly happened between Chae-ok's mother and Lady Maeda that the latter turned Chae-ok's mother into a monster.

5) How did Chae-ok and Tae-sang meet again after 78 years of the time gap in 2023?

Expand Tweet

As Netflix announced Gyeongseong Creature season 2, they released the first look of the upcoming season, showing Chae-ok and Tae-sang standing next to each other in the present 2023.

Fans are curious about how they spent 78 years without aging and still appear the same as they did in 1945.

Many assume they may have time-traveled, survived due to the Najin virus or been reincarnated. However, numerous theories circulate on social media and only season 2 will provide the answers.

Fans are elated that Chae-ok and Tae-sang's enduring love transcended time, overcoming the challenges of war.

Expand Tweet

In the first look, Tae-sang is also seen holding Chae-ok's wanted poster from 1945, sparking excitement and questions among viewers. Chae-ok appears to be in good health for the upcoming season, suggesting that her body may endure the Najin virus better than her mother did in season one.

No release date for Gyeongseong Creature season 2 has been announced yet, but fans can binge-watch the ten episodes of season one on Netflix.