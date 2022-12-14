Who is Cyndi Lauper married to? Gay icon enthralls fans with White House appearance at Respect for Marriage Act signing

American singer Cyndi Lauper made an appearance at the White House on Tuesday, December 13, as President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that would protect same-sex and interracial marriage across the nation.

The 69-year-old star surprised the journalists and camerapersons in the White House brief room by making an appearance. She later stated that she was happy that same-sex couples will be assured of the legality of their union under the Respect for Marriage Act.

She began her speech by thanking President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their team for the initiative.

“For once our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated. And because now we’re allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love.”

Cyndi Lauper is a longtime gay icon and has been married for 30 years to actor David Thornton. During Tuesday's event, she also performed her 1986 song, True Colors, and was joined by singer Sam Smith, who sang his 2014 hit song, Stay With Me.

Cyndi Lauper met her husband at a rough time in her life

Cyndi Lauper has been married to actor David Thornton since 1991. The duo first crossed each other's paths on the set of Off and Running. While speaking with The Independent in 1992, the Girls Just Want To Have Fun singer revealed that she was in a "terrible" phase of her life when she met Thornton.

At the time, Lauper shared that she had broken up with her manager and boyfriend of six-and-a-half years, Dave Wolff, and was really depressed having to move out of their house.

“To make things worse, I got into a no-win masochistic situation with this man who wasn't particularly good-looking. He was mean as hell to me. Then that ended. I felt ugly, dull, and a mess. I was convinced I was through as an artist.”

However, things changed when she met David, who was "real shy" with her in the beginning. Cyndi Lauper revealed that she began sending him "teasing notes," something she does when she likes someone.

“At nights, we used to walk on the beach after dinner. The moon was always out on the water, and one night I said: 'I wish I was a kite flying over the waves' and he said: 'Why not be a wave?' I thought 'Oh my God, this man is a poet.'”

The duo began dating and started talking about marriage within the first two weeks of meeting each other. Through every thick and thin, they have managed to stay beside each other for 30 years now.

On November 19, 1997, Cyndi and David welcomed their first and only child, Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper. The 25-year-old followed in his mother's footsteps professionally and became an artist.

