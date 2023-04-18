A few days prior to their concert for The Dream Show 2 on April 18, NCT DREAM landed in Los Angeles, California, to spend more time site-seeing and engaging in other tourist activities. But that wasn't all that was on their checklist. While the seven-member K-pop group visited many places in California, what garnered the most attention was their visit to USC, otherwise known as the University of Southern California.

Fans who were on campus were quite stunned to see the K-pop group at their university. The group spent their time at the University of Southern California by talking with the students there, clicking a few pictures, and most importantly, filming the Beatbox (English ver.) dance challenge videos with fans at the university. The unexpected event turned out to be quite a memorable day for the students on campus, especially if they were fans of NCT DREAM.

Fans go berserk over the surprise visit of NCT DREAM to the University of Southern California

As soon as the students of the university realized that NCT DREAM dropped by their campus, they pulled out their phones, filmed the K-pop idols, and simultaneously informed their fellow NCTzens to rush to the venue. Soon enough, the place was flooded with fans dying to talk and dance with the members as they filmed quite a handful of Beatbox (English ver.) dance challenges with the students there.

The group also, most importantly, filmed the dance challenge with a K-pop dance cover group that functions at the University of Southern California. The same was posted on NCT DREAM's official Instagram page, which excited many people. Although security was quite strict to prevent the K-pop idols from getting mobbed by the crowd, the members still took their time to talk, dance, and take pictures with fans.

The group spent quite some time on the university's campus as they walked around its surroundings, chatting with some fans, and idling away some time to catch a break from their busy schedule. While fans on campus loved the surprise visit of NCT DREAM to their university, netizens wanted the band to visit their universities as well.

The group also spent some time over in Santa Monica as they opened up a temporary food truck named Cupbop Food Truck, which offered drinks and food for the fans that dropped by. Additionally, based on pictures taken by fans, it looked like NCT DREAM was filming a show that involved interacting with NCTzens present in the crowd.

Several games were played by the seven K-pop idols who also acted as hosts for the show. From the glimpses and snippets of pictures available, it appears that the show was extremely entertaining. Although some fans were disappointed to have missed it, they are eagerly anticipating its online release.

With just a few hours left before NCT DREAM's show in Los Angeles, California for their The Dream Show 2 World Tour, fans can't wait to see what more they've got in store for them.

