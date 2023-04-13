Popular K-pop boy group NCT DREAM sat down with media outlet Rolling Stone on Wednesday, April 12, and opened up about several topics of both a serious and light-hearted nature. One of the topics that caught the eye of many was the graduation system the music group used to follow.

NCT DREAM used to function in a way so that every member after reaching the age of 20 would graduate from the group, leaving their members and joining another fixed unit under NCT.

However, the system was scratched off after learning that it was upsetting and uncomfortable for both the idols and their fandom and hence, Mark was the only member who officially graduated from the group.

Though the idol returned to the group after NCT DREAM became a fixed unit, it was revealed through the recent interview that the system left quite a lasting impression on them.

NCT DREAM opens up about the struggles and traumatic experiences with their past graduation system

When asked about NCT DREAM's graduation system and the members' experience with it, Mark had quite a handful to share about the same. Not only was he the first member to graduate from the group, but also had to witness the creation of an entire album from the group, Reload, without participating in it.

The 23-year-old rapper stated:

"The graduation system was traumatic, but we had to endure it and go on."

Additionally, he shared his emotions when he returned to NCT DREAM's line-up. Contrary to how many believed that the idol must have been happy to return, Mark's feelings were much more complicated than just that.

"Coming back in, to be honest, I don't think I was fully relieved about it. I didn't know how everyone, including the fans, were going to react and I didn't know how I should react."

He continued:

"I felt like it might complicate things too much, but it also meant we could do something as 7Dream that we'd always dreamed of. It felt like the destiny of NCT DREAM kinda, you know, took a turn."

Many NCTzens later realized that the graduation system had mentally and emotionally affected the members quite heavily. Since they had been together from such a young age as trainees to worldwide idols now, the system of leaving behind close friends/co-members was evidently taxing on them.

The group's latest album, Candy, also featured a song titled Graduation, which talked about their traumatic experiences and hardships going through the same. The live performances where the members were found tearing up were a hint enough of how deep it was embedded in their lives.

Haechan also revealed that the members could only see the group's journey truly starting when the graduation system was scratched off.

"I don't think of NCT DREAM's debut as the official start. I look further beyond, into all the obstacles and experiences we had that got us to where we're at now. I feel like our unofficial starting date is 'Deja Vu' because we were seven members again and we could say to out fans, "This is our beginning."

With the anxiety of the graduation system, where members had to leave behind their closest friends, fans hope to see more of 7Dream content, as they continue to accomplish everything they've set a goal for themselves.

