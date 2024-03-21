"I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been": Julie Goodyear’s husband Scott Brand says she is 'slowly fading away' amid dementia battle

Scott Brand, the husband of British actress Julie Goodyear, has spoken out about his wife's ongoing battle with dementia. Goodyear, best known for her iconic role as Bet Lynch in the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street, has been struggling with dementia, as she was diagnosed in June 2023.

On March 20, 2024, Scott spoke candidly to The Mirror about the challenges he faces due to Julie's dementia and expressed his profound sadness at witnessing his wife's decline. He shared,

The couple supported a new television advertisement launched by the Alzheimer's Society on March 20, 2024, participating in a Memory Walk to support the importance of raising awareness. It happened the same day Scott Brand spoke about Julie's dementia.

Fading memories: Scott Brand's emotional confession amid Julie Goodyear's dementia battle

Julie Goodyear at Celebrity Big Brother (Image via Getty)

Julie Goodyear, born in 1942, is a British actress best known for her role in Coronation Street. Her husband, Scott Brand, announced that she was diagnosed with dementia in June 2023. Speaking to The Mirror on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Scott opened up about her condition, as he misses the fun-loving Julia and that all is now "slowly fading away."

"I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been – the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went and the smile that lit up every room. All of this is now slowly fading away, and it's extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration."

Furthermore, regarding Julie Goodyear wearing her trademark "leopard prints" on and off screen, Scott said she was "extremely glamourous." She never went out without makeup; now everything is gone, especially her leopard prints.

Julie Goodyear and Scott Brand married in 2007 (Image via Getty)

The 81-year-old Coronation Street star has been in a wheelchair since diagnosis and needs a mobile. Therefore, Scott, 55, who has not had an entertainment career, has become Julie's full-time carrier. Speaking about the challenges, he said how the things he used to take for granted are now to be planned, for instance, having a drink with friends. Scott added,

"All these things now have to be planned in advance, and you can be so exhausted that it's not worth the effort to go. I'm now aware that if there was an emergency, and I needed to drive, I wouldn't be able to – so alcohol is off limits."

Furthermore, he said that the most challenging part for him was to accept the diagnosis. Scott, being the solo carer, explained how it affected his health as it was "killing him." However, a dementia charity organization, the Alzheimer's Society, helped Scott ease his burden by assigning a dementia advisor, Julie Mann, for his support.

Scott praised the support and explained how he understood dementia well. He explained how it was unmanageable without the advisor provided. He said,

"Since receiving Julie's diagnosis, the support we have had from our Dementia Adviser, Julie Mann, has been amazing – I couldn't have managed without it."

Julie Goodyear and Scott Brand supported the television advertisement initiated by the Alzheimer's Society on March 20, 2024, titled "The Long Goodbye." The ad focuses on the harsh reality of the dementia condition, which causes loved ones to "die again, and again, and again," as advertised.

Regarding the ad, Scott mentioned how he symbolizes "The Long Goodbye," as he no longer cherishes moments such as dining out, shopping, and holding hands with Julie.

Dementia is a broad term that describes the decline in cognitive abilities such as memory, reasoning, and communication. However, it is not a specific disease but rather a set of symptoms caused by various conditions that affect the brain, such as Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, and Lewy body dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.