"I am not a monster, please forgive me"— Nautica Malone's final words revealed in heartbreaking note post Bikini Beans tragedy

Nautica Malone, the Arizona man who recently committed suicide, left a touching statement of love and regret. As reported by TMZ on January 28, police stated that the note discovered by his wife, Victoria Elisan, on his phone showed intense distress.

The note included an apology to his family, calling his wife his “queen” and expressing love for her and their children.

“I apologize. I love you queen. I made a mistake and I don't think I'll be able to face you and the babies. I don't know why I drove though like that. My mental has been f*cked up. I am not a monster... Please forgive me..." he wrote.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The note continued:

"I apologize and I love you forever… If I am in a critical condition please pull the plug.. To all my family and friends I love you and I'm so sorry. I love my kids and family..."

He also left a note for his brother. The police reported that Nautica's brother informed them that Malone had contacted him and told him to "pull up" because he loved him.

Nautica Malone's last words for his wife and brother

The situation is still under investigation (Image via Getty)

Shortly before ending his life, Nautica Malone told his brother he loved him. As per TMZ, the brother, whose name hasn't been revealed, claimed that Nautica did not sound like his typical self during their brief phone conversation.

He added that earlier in the day, he had also called Nautica but missed the call. Concerned about their conversation, he asked his wife for Nautica's address.

When he arrived, he discovered his brother dead in his car from a gunshot wound to the head. Police further said that Nautica's brother told them it was the same car from the viral video.

Expand Tweet

Authorities also stated that Victoria Elisan, Nautica's wife, told them he had been acting strangely lately and had stopped being his typical lighthearted, humorous personality. She also reported finding a suicide note on his phone.

Malone's note contained a message for his family and friends, pleading for their forgiveness and highlighting his love for them, along with instructions to "pull the plug" if he was in a critical condition.

This event followed a viral video in which Nautica Malone allegedly exposed himself to baristas at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, Arizona. In the now-viral video from January 8, the 27-year-old guy pulled up to the drive-by window at the coffee shop.

When a female barista asked if he had ever visited the outlet before, she was then heard in the video instructing her coworkers to dial 911.

“Sir, you need to leave, unacceptable.”

As per TMZ’s January 15 report, police claimed that as Nautica Malone drove through, a staff member noticed that he was not wearing pants while taking his order. When he reached the drive-thru window, the employee told her manager that Malone was still completely n*de from the waist down. The manager then reportedly took out her cell phone and recorded Malone engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Realizing he was being filmed, Nautica Malone then quickly drove out of the restaurant. He received strong criticism for the viral video. According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, following the incident, Malone proceeded to Goodyear, Arizona, and committed suicide on January 11, 2025.

Nautica Malone is survived by his wife Tori Malone, their children, and his brother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback