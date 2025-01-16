What happened at Bikini Beans Coffee, Arizona? Outlet issues statement over Nautica Malone video scandal

A man named Nautica Malone died by suicide a few days after his video exposing himself to bikini-clad baristas at Bikini Beans Coffee in Tempe, Arizona, circulated online.

Disclaimer: This article has references to n*dity and suicide. Discretion is advised.

As seen in the now-viral clip, the 27-year-old man pulled up to the drive-by window at the beverage stand on January 8, 2025. A female barista behind the camera asked him if he had visited the Bikini Beans Coffee outlet before.

When Nautica Malone confirmed, her camera captured the customer without pants.

“Sir, you need to leave, unacceptable,” the barista was heard saying, while seemingly telling her co-workers to call 911.

Realizing he was being filmed; Nautica Malone was seen speedily driving away from the establishment. The viral video earned the man harsh criticism. Three days later, on January 11, 2025, he took his own life.

In the wake of the developments, Bikini Beans Coffee has issued a statement, calling the situation “unfortunate and tragic.”

More about Nautica Malone and the Bikini Beans Coffee scandal

Last Wednesday, Nautica Malone was at Bikini Beans Coffee where he was caught n*ked from the waist down. As per TMZ exclusive reports, an employee told her manager about it and the latter reportedly took her phone and began recording the visitor as he drove through while m*sturbating.

The video of the moment was uploaded on social media seemingly by Bikini Beans Coffee employees. While some netizens speculated that Malone was a regular at the outlet and previously behaved similarly, given the barista’s readiness to film him, others condemned Nautica for his indecent exposure.

Others even theorized that the man should face legal consequences for his actions. While the incident happened in Tempe, Arizona, Nautica Malone reportedly drove to Goodyear, Arizona where he shot himself in the head, as per the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office.

The deceased leaves behind his wife Tori Malone and children. His friends and family took to social media to pay their tributes. According to Tribune, Malone was an alumnus of Central High School and a former varsity swimmer.

In the aftermath of Nautica Malone’s suicide, Bikini Beans Coffee responded via a social media statement on January 14, 2025. The owner Ben Lyles also shared the same statement with TMZ.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual involved during this difficult time… As a company, the safety of our employees is always our top priority. In this case, an individual chose to commit a crime at one of our locations,” the post read.

It further continued:

“We take incidents like this very seriously and remain committed to protecting our team and maintaining a safe and respectful environment. Thank you for your continued support.

Reportedly, on Saturday night in the aftermath of Nautica’s suicide, his family members dropped by the Bikini Beans Coffee establishment and exhibited “aggressive” behavior with the staff, adding, that Malone “had killed himself over the incident.” Tempe Police shared the update with TMZ.

